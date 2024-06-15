NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, June 15

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Recommended Videos

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

“Jack ___ could eat no fat …” – SPRAT

Attached with string – TIEDON

One who’s wise beyond their years – OLDSOUL

Sports org. with an “octagon” – UFC

___-Magnon (early human) – CRO

Olympic powerhouse in women’s gymnastics – TEAMUSA

For mature audiences, movie-wise – RRATED

Put clothes on – DRESS

Down

Dark beer choice – STOUT

Steal – PILFER

Soccer penalty awarded for coughing at another player(!) during the pandemic – REDCARD

Streaming interruptions – ADS

“OMG, look at this baby hedgehog!” – TOOCUTE

Hospital staffers – NURSES

Units of laundry – LOADS

Month when International Women’s Day is celebrated: Abbr. – MAR

Editors' Recommendations