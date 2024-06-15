NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, June 15

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- “Jack ___ could eat no fat …” – SPRAT
- Attached with string – TIEDON
- One who’s wise beyond their years – OLDSOUL
- Sports org. with an “octagon” – UFC
- ___-Magnon (early human) – CRO
- Olympic powerhouse in women’s gymnastics – TEAMUSA
- For mature audiences, movie-wise – RRATED
- Put clothes on – DRESS
Down
- Dark beer choice – STOUT
- Steal – PILFER
- Soccer penalty awarded for coughing at another player(!) during the pandemic – REDCARD
- Streaming interruptions – ADS
- “OMG, look at this baby hedgehog!” – TOOCUTE
- Hospital staffers – NURSES
- Units of laundry – LOADS
- Month when International Women’s Day is celebrated: Abbr. – MAR
