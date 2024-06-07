NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, June 7

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- This clue’s number – ONE
- Lines on a map – ROADS
- Word before “pie” or “patootie” – CUTIE
- Japanese cartoon genre – ANIOME
Down
- Apex predator of the ocean – ORCA
- Salt, fat, acid or heat, e.g. – NOUN
- “Try some of this!” – EATIT
- Only U.S. coin that doesn’t mention “dollar” or “cent(s)” on it – DIME
- In the public eye – SEEN
