NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, November 13

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Folded layer of a McGriddle – EGG
- Host of the 2024 Summer Olympics – PARIS
- Plant that’s a source for tequila or mescal – AGAVE
- The clue number – SEVEN
- Romantic getaway? – TRYST
Down
- Rarin’ to go – EAGER
- Turkey Day topping – GRAVY
- “What ___?” (“Can you explain this mess?”) – GIVES
- Destination fora time machine – PAST
- “The document should be in your inbox now” – SENT