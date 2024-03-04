NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, November 14

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- One of the 1,077 in the first single-volume edition of “The Lord of the Rings” – PAGE
- Clickable symbol – ICON
- With 3-Down, slangy aspirations fora group of friends – SQUAD
- Throws hard – HURLS
- Voting counterparts of nays – YEAS
Down
- Arouse, as interest – PIQUE
- Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX – ACURA
- See 6-Across – GOALS
- “All’s well that ___ well” – ENDS
- Like a kindergartner on the first day of school maybe – SHY