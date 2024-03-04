NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, November 9

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Car puller in San Fransisco – CABLE
- Did a sommelier’s duty – POURED
- Darts or trivia – BARGAME
- Outrage – IRE
- Maria ___ Trapp in “The Sound of Music” – VON
- She’s purrty darn cute! – KITTEN
- Dining destination – EATERY
- Like a good picnic spot or a bad business deal – SHADY
Down
- Civil rights leader ___ Scott King – CORETTA
- Third-quarter month: Abbr. – AUG
- Heroic attribute – BRAVERY
- Like some citrus-imbued water – LEMONY
- Garden in Bosch’s “The Garden of Earthly Delights” – EDEN
- Persona non grata – PARIAH
- Two-wheelers – BIKES
- One of two “excellent” adventurers of film – TED