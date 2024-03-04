NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, October 30

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Subculture with dyed black hair and black lipstick – GOTH
- Grade boost after a tough test – CURVE
- “___ the horrible” – (classic comic strip) – HAGAR
- Sidestep – EVADE
- Ceiling spinners – FANS
Down
- Green-and-pink tropical fruit – GUAVA
- “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” instrument – ORGAN
- Commercials during shows – TVADS
- “Take this” – HERE
- “I refer to everybody as ‘___’ because it’s a sign of respect (line from “The Bear”) – CHEF