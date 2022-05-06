 Skip to main content
Zelda: Ocarina of Time joins the Video Game Hall of Fame

DeAngelo Epps
By

The World Video Game Hall of Fame announced this year’s finalists that are set to join the ranks of the most legendary titles of all time. Among these new hall inductees is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (and it’s about time).

The World Video Game Hall of Fame is a program that looks to shine an extra light on video games that have popularity that’s proven to stand the test of time. This year’s titles are all-around heavy hitters and include The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of TimeDance Dance RevolutionSid Meier’s Civilization, and arcade classic Ms. Pac Man.

Titles such as those picked to be added to the Hall of Fame are chosen through nominations, which can be sent in by anyone. These nominations are studied and final decisions for inductees are made based on “the advice of journalists, scholars, and other individuals familiar with the history of video games and their role in society.”

These four inductees were announced at the Video Game Hall of Fame’s location at The Strong Museum in Rochester, New York, on May 5. Museum-goers can now witness them in all their glory, complete with lengthy bios on each game and their importance, on the second floor of the museum.

Not every game can get inducted. There are plenty of finalists that didn’t quite make the cut this year including Assassin’s Creed, Candy Crush Saga, Minesweeper, NBA Jam, PaRappa the Rapper, Resident Evil, Rogue, and Words with Friends. These may be some titles to expect to join 2022’s inductees next year.

