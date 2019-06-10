Digital Trends
Outriders is the new third-person shooter from the developers behind Bulletstorm

Charles Singletary Jr.
Square Enix’s E3 2019 showcase was dominated by a lot of familiar faces, but a couple new games were shown as well. One of those fresh reveals was Outriders, an original game from People Can Fly, the studio behind Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgement. Outriders is a sci-fi shooter that will feature online co-op gameplay for up to three players.

People Can Fly has co-developed a collection of games, including several based on an existing property, but Outriders represents a fresh departure described as “the game we have been wanting to make for years” by Studio Head Sebastian Wojciechowski. Outriders presents an opportunity for the game studio to blaze its own path.

Studio Head Sebastian Wojciechowski took the stage after the cinematic trailer, stating that players will learn more about Outriders this winter, before the game’s summer 2020 release. The developer video that followed featured multiple members of the People Can Fly staff discussing the studio’s capabilities and excitement regarding the development of Outriders. The shooter will stand out from Square Enix’s typical library of games, but will have a tougher road ahead when it releases into an industry ripe with multiplayer shooters. Being entirely dedicated to co-op gives it a strong opportunity to do so, though.

Extremely brief glimpses of Outriders seen in the developer video portray a third-person shooter perspective, monstrous creatures, and weapons with a post-apocalyptic aesthetic. Players will create their characters and set out into the world in search of a mysterious signal. Characters in the cinematic trailer also used special powers in addition to fighting enemies with guns, so players may be improving various skills in addition to gathering different weapons throughout the co-op shooter’s campaign. Outriders will launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Based on the limited information shared, Outriders sounds similar to Gunfire Games’ Remnant: From The Ashes. People Can Fly’s game Bulletstorm is highly regarded for its action and intense gunplay, so Outriders should supply players with some quality combat when it releases in 2020.

