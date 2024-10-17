 Skip to main content
PC hit Phasmophobia comes to consoles this month with PSVR2 support

A flashlight shines on a hallway in Phasmophobia.
Kinetic Games

Phasmophobia, a successful co-op ghost hunting game that’s been in early access since 2020, is coming to consoles. It will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 29 — just in time for Halloween.

Released on PC in 2020, Phasmophobia was one of the handful of games that became a viral hit during COVID-19 thanks to its co-op multiplayer component. Since its launch, it has racked up 20 million players on Steam and won Best Debut at the 2020 Game Awards. While it’s not ready to hit 1.0 just yet, the early access version is now on its way to consoles.

Phasmophobia will only be available digitally for now and will retail for $20. Kinetic Games is targeting 4K visuals and 60 frames per second on both platforms. It will have trophy support on new platforms and utilize haptic feedback on the PS5’s DualSense controller. It will not take advantage of the gamepad’s adaptive triggers, though. Voice support will also not be supported on consoles at launch.

As an added bonus, the PS5 version will feature PlayStation VR2 support. Considering that the current release is one of the best games you can get on a PC VR headset, its PSVR2 support is a potentially key shot in the arm for Sony’s struggling headset.

Players look at a wall in Phasmophobia.
Kinetic Games

In a press preview ahead of the console release date reveal, Kinetic Games affirmed its continued support for the game, which has held on to its popularity over the past four years. Its next plan is a Halloween event, which comes with a shared community goal for players to reach. The studio is continuing to overhaul the game before a 1.0 launch too, as Kinetic Games currently has plans to replace all ghost models to give them more distinct character.

The only platform that’s being left out — for now, at least — is the Nintendo Switch. Kinetic Games says it currently has no plans to bring Phasmophobia to Switch, noting that its visuals and tech are central to its actual ghost-hunting gameplay. Let’s hope the rumored Switch 2 is beefy enough to run it.

It’s morphin time
