The Pixel 9a just leaked again as part of a Galaxy S25 edge leak

Leakception? The Pixel 9a just leaked in a video uploaded to YouTube, except it wasn’t the focus of the video. The video focused on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge; the Pixel 9a just happened to be caught in the frame for a few seconds. Originally uploaded by YouTuber Alexis Garza (better known as @technologiaconalexis), the video has since been removed — but as with all things on the Internet, it’s never really gone.

Eagle-eyed fans took screenshots of the YouTube short before it was removed. The lighting isn’t the best, and the resolution leaves something to be desired, but it’s still a clear photo of the upcoming handset. The cutout for the flash looks larger than expected, and the camera itself looks small compared to it.

That said, this quick peek at the phone looks nearly identical to earlier renders, as well as the case leaks from multiple outlets. It also lines up with the massive leak we saw just a few days ago from WinFuture. As with all leaks, nothing is confirmed until the phone is released, but it would be surprising to see a different design at this point.

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to run off a Google Tensor G4 chip, come with 8GB of RAM, and have two storage variants: 128GB or 256GB. The phone is also expected to have a 5,100mAh battery with support for both wireless and wired charging. While the Pixel 9a will have less powerful hardware to the main Pixel 9 lineup, it will also come at a much more affordable price.

Garza’s YouTube video didn’t reveal anything new about the handset, but the circumstances of the leak are especially amusing when you consider this isn’t the first time a Pixel has leaked from an unexpected place. In 2018, the Pixel 3 XL was left in the back of a rideshare, and was spotted again a week later on the subway. It’s just one more instance of a long history of odd, random locations for these phones to appear.