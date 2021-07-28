Players across platforms aren’t logging in to Call of Duty: Warzone, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, or the rest of Activision Blizzard’s games in solidarity with the developers walking out of the company today.

The Activision Blizzard walkout was organized by developers at the company in response to the serious allegations made against the company in a recent lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The lawsuit, filed following a two-year investigation by the department, alleges that Activision Blizzard cultivated a “frat house” culture in which sexual harassment and discrimination were commonplace. The lawsuit goes on to say that women were routinely denied promotions, which went to less-experienced men, and were paid less for the same work.

Across Twitter, players are using the hashtag ActiBlizzWalkout to show their support for Activision Blizzard employees. Many players are encouraging others not to cross the “picket line” formed by developers at the company by avoiding any games with Activision’s or Blizzard’s name. Besides the games mentioned before, players will be avoiding some major franchises, including Crash Bandicoot, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Spyro, and Guitar Hero.

I stand in solidarity with the #ActiBlizzWalkout today and will not be playing or streaming any of their games. I am inspired by the bravery of those who came forward and have told their stories at very real risk to themselves and their careers, and I hope they find justice. pic.twitter.com/8Ml1fc1noP — Brian Kibler (@bmkibler) July 28, 2021

Today’s walkout isn’t the first response developers at the massive gaming company have had to the lawsuit. Earlier this week, a senior system designer for World of Warcraft stated that “almost no work is being done on World of Warcraft right now while this obscenity plays out.”

Activision Blizzard has already issued multiple public and internal statements regarding the lawsuit, but they have been received as “tone deaf” by employees and even the company’s CEO, Bobby Kotick. Kotick yesterday issued his own statement, in which he called for a “swift action to be the compassionate, caring company you came to work for and to ensure a safe environment.”

