PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will soon get an update that will allow players from different consoles to team up in a single party.

PUBG‘s Cross Party Play feature, which is part of the upcoming Update 6.2 for consoles, will allow players on the PlayStation 4 to invite their friends to join a party, even if they are playing on the Xbox One, and vice versa.

The feature is actually already accessible through the game’s Public Test Server. For players who are interested in testing out Cross Party Play, simply search for the PUBG – Public Test Server in the Purchased section of the Library for PlayStation 4 owners, and in the Microsoft Store or the My Games and Apps menu for Xbox One owners. Access to the PTS is free, but players should remember that its purpose is to preview new features and to identify certain issues, so Cross Party Play may still have some bugs that need to be worked out.

The Cross Party Play feature follows cross-platform play, which was enabled for the two consoles last year. Cross-platform play allowed PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players to participate in a single match, but parties had to be made up of players on a single console. Cross Party Play will eliminate this restriction.

Cross-platform play and the Cross Party Play feature do not include the PC version of PUBG. This is because of the advantage that keyboard-and-mouse setups have over controller inputs, so it would be unfair for console players to be in the same match as PC players.

Update 6.2 will also introduce the Team Deathmatch mode, gameplay changes for grenades, updated item spawn settings for the Karakin map, the parachute follow feature, and the second test for PUBG Labs, among many other changes and adjustments.

Update 6.2 was supposed to be rolled out with a six-hour live maintenance period that starts at 9 p.m. PT on Wednesday, February 26, but it has been pushed forward to start at 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 3 due to technical issues that were discovered during testing. The live maintenance period is also longer than usual due to database migration, and the implementation of the Cross Party Play feature.

Editors' Recommendations