Helldivers 2 film, Ghost of Tsushima anime, and more teased at CES 2025

By
Sony Pictures executives stand in front of key art for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.
Sony
CES 2025
Updated less than 7 minutes ago

PlayStation Productions showed up big at CES 2025. We not only got new looks at the second season of The Last of Us and the Until Dawn film, both releasing this April, but got confirmation of some other new video game adaptations during a Sony press conference.

The first adaptation to be shown off was Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new anime series by Crunchyroll and Aniplex. It’s based on the multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima, which is getting a sequel later this year in Ghost of Yotei. A press release from Crunchyroll also confirms that the series will premiere on Crunchyroll in 2027. It is directed by Takanobu Mizumo, written by Gen Urobuchi, and will feature a soundtrack curated by Sony Music.

Head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash and President of Screen Gems Ashley Brucks then came on stage to reveal more. While speaking on stage, Qizilbash confirmed that PlayStation Productions is working on film adaptations of both Helldivers 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Sony executives reveal a Helldivers 2 film in in development.
Sony

Sony Pictures will produce the Helldivers 2 film, while Columbia Pictures will produce the Horizon Zero Dawn one. Not much else about these projects was confirmed at this time, as they all seem to be fairly early in production. We also now have more details on the PlayStation Productions adaptations coming out very soon. First, Qizilbash and Brucks teased the film adaptation of Until Dawn before playing a video message recorded by Peter Stromare to hype up the film ahead of its theatrical release in April. A Lego Horizon Adventures music video was also showcased.

Neil Druckmann then came out on stage to close out the press conference. He gave a shoutout to Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which was revealed at The Game Awards 2024. Finally, a new trailer for the second season of The Last of Us was aired, giving us our first look at Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby and Isabela Merced’s Dina. It also confirmed that the second season will start releasing episodes via HBO and Max this April.

The Last of Us Season 2 Teaser Trailer #2 (HD) HBO series

Those at CES 2025 will also be able to partake in an immersive The Last of Us-themed experience. It’s clear that PlayStation wants to build on the momentum it gained with the success of adaptations like The Last of Us, Gran Turismo, and Twisted Metal as it is now working to adapt even more of its biggest franchises into mediums other than video games.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
