Sony’s PlayStation Network went down for several hours on Thursday afternoon, annoying legions of gamers right in the middle of E3.

Users began to encounter PSN errors early in the afternoon. As of 2 p.m. Pacific, PlayStation’s network service status pages showed issues across the board — including with accounts, social features, PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Vue, the PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Music.

“We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues logging into PSN,” Sony wrote on the Ask PlayStation customer support Twitter account. “Thank you for your patience as we investigate.”

The outage comes at the tail end of E3. Even though Sony didn’t participate in the video game conference this year, the major outage has hit right as gamers are at their most hyped-up for future games.

We’ll be monitoring the outage throughout the afternoon and evening and will update this story with any developments.