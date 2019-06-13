Digital Trends
Instagram is back up after being offline. Here’s the latest on the outage

Mathew Katz
Instagram finally came back online Thursday afternoon after an outage that lasted just over an hour. The Instagram outage was one of several that hit at the same time, including a several-hour failure at the PlayStation Network.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts,” Instagram tweeted. “We’re working quickly to fix the issue.”

Instagram service came back just after 4 p.m. Pacific, with users rejoicing that they could finally scroll through their feeds.

That said, there were a lot of complaints. The hashtag #instagramdown began to trend on Twitter just before 3 p.m. Pacific. Users said that they could not refresh their feed, access accounts or upload photos or video. They also couldn’t update Stories, one of Instagram’s most popular features.

The outage did not appear to extend to Facebook, which owns Instagram, along with Whatsapp.

Complaints about the Instagram outage came from all over the world, including the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America, according to downdetector.com. The site said that there were at least 50,000 reports of problems with Instagram, with 82% of people saying they couldn’t access their news feed, 9% of them complaining they couldn’t access the Instagram website, and 7% unable to log in at all.

Instagram users, denied of their app of choice, took to Twitter to joke and complain about the outage (in GIF form, of course).

PlayStation Network users faced an outage of their own on Thursday, with many key PSN services impacted by the outage. The video game service was finally restored just after 3 p.m. Pacific. It’s not clear if the two outages were connected. We’ll be on the lookout for any other key internet services that could be impacted by an outage and bring you the latest updates.

In April, Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp all went down for several hours, causing chaos across the internet as some of peoples’ favorite ways to waste time were impacted.

We’ll be monitoring this story throughout the afternoon and everning and update it as we find out more about how this happened.

Now that it’s finally back up, be sure to check out your Instagram ad preferences to find out all the strange things Instagram (and parent company Facebook) thinks you’re interested in.

Updated with response from Instagram.

Updated now that Instagram is back online.

