 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PlayStation Plus adds Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and more

DeAngelo Epps
By

PlayStation revealed a new batch of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on July 19. Headlining the bunch is a day one release in the upcoming cat-starred cyberpunk adventure game, Stray.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium are two subscriptions recently integrated into the PS ecosystem. The subscription service shares similarities with Xbox Game Pass, adding new games every month. The 17 titles hitting the service this month are the inaugural additions for the new model.

The main highlight of the bunch is the launch release of Stray for PlayStation 4 and 5. This long-awaited PS exclusive is the first “day one” release we’ve seen coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. Along with it are other high-profile titles like Marvel’s Avengers, which exclusively includes Spider-Man on PlayStation consoles, and the PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

A bunch of other titles are joining alongside those heavy hitters, including several Assassin’s Creed titles.

  • Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4
  • Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4
  • Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5
  • Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4
  • Jumanji The Video Game | PS4
  • Paw Patrol on a Roll!  | PS4

The set also includes two more classic games, though they aren’t the flashiest additions. No Heroes Allowed! (PSP) and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP) will be available for Premium members.

These games are set to hit PlayStation Plus’ Extra and Premium subscriber catalogs next week on July 19.

Editors' Recommendations

Don’t miss this Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook Prime Day deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i.

The best adult performances in the Harry Potter franchise, ranked

Helena Bonham Carter casts a spell as Bellatrix Lestrange in a Harry Potter movie.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Apple watch deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Tablet Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 tablet deals graphic.

Powerful Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 Chromebooks could be coming soon

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 platform.

Best Prime Day iPad deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 iPad deals graphic.

This Ninja Ice Cream Maker is 35% off for Amazon Prime Day

ninja icecreamaker deal prime day 2022 ice cream maker feature

Prime Day telescope deals bring discounts on Celestron and Gskyer

Prime Day 2022 Telescope deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Smart Home Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 smart home deals graphic.

5 gaming PC Prime Day deals under $1,000 you can’t miss today

Omen 30L desktop PC in front of a window.

Best Buy Prime Day Deals 2022: The best discounts to shop today

Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.

Best Prime Day AirPods deals 2022: Sales you can shop now

Prime Day 2022 Airpods deals graphic.

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Chromebook deals graphic.