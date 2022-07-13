PlayStation revealed a new batch of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on July 19. Headlining the bunch is a day one release in the upcoming cat-starred cyberpunk adventure game, Stray.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium are two subscriptions recently integrated into the PS ecosystem. The subscription service shares similarities with Xbox Game Pass, adding new games every month. The 17 titles hitting the service this month are the inaugural additions for the new model.

The main highlight of the bunch is the launch release of Stray for PlayStation 4 and 5. This long-awaited PS exclusive is the first “day one” release we’ve seen coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. Along with it are other high-profile titles like Marvel’s Avengers, which exclusively includes Spider-Man on PlayStation consoles, and the PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

A bunch of other titles are joining alongside those heavy hitters, including several Assassin’s Creed titles.

Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4

Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4

Jumanji The Video Game | PS4

Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4

The set also includes two more classic games, though they aren’t the flashiest additions. No Heroes Allowed! (PSP) and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP) will be available for Premium members.

These games are set to hit PlayStation Plus’ Extra and Premium subscriber catalogs next week on July 19.

