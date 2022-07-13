PlayStation revealed a new batch of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium on July 19. Headlining the bunch is a day one release in the upcoming cat-starred cyberpunk adventure game, Stray.
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium are two subscriptions recently integrated into the PS ecosystem. The subscription service shares similarities with Xbox Game Pass, adding new games every month. The 17 titles hitting the service this month are the inaugural additions for the new model.
The main highlight of the bunch is the launch release of Stray for PlayStation 4 and 5. This long-awaited PS exclusive is the first “day one” release we’ve seen coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. Along with it are other high-profile titles like Marvel’s Avengers, which exclusively includes Spider-Man on PlayStation consoles, and the PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.
A bunch of other titles are joining alongside those heavy hitters, including several Assassin’s Creed titles.
- Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4
- Jumanji The Video Game | PS4
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4
The set also includes two more classic games, though they aren’t the flashiest additions. No Heroes Allowed! (PSP) and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP) will be available for Premium members.
These games are set to hit PlayStation Plus’ Extra and Premium subscriber catalogs next week on July 19.
Editors' Recommendations
- God of War Ragnarok: release date, trailer, news, and more
- 6 hidden PlayStation 5 settings you need to know about
- The best upcoming PS5 games
- Valkyrie Elysium: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
- The award-winning Inscryption is coming to PlayStation with exclusive features