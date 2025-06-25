 Skip to main content
PlayStation Plus rolls out the big guns for its free July games

By
Diablo IV
Activision Blizzard

PlayStation Plus just announced the latest free titles coming in July, and the service also announced its 15-year anniversary (and that doesn’t make us feel old at all, not even a little). July is bringing three more games to the mix, along with new game trials for PlayStation Plus members and multiple special offers to mark the occasion.

If you’re looking for something to keep you entertained while hiding away from the too-hot sun, check out these picks.

Diablo IV — PS5, PS4

An event in Diablo 4.
Blizzard Entertainment / Blizzard

Diablo IV first released in summer 2023, and now it’s available for free for gamers who want to explore somewhere even hotter than the outdoors. Players can dive into the campaign solo or play with up to four others online (and two people in local co-op), and the game only gets better after you’ve finished the main story. The end game is where the Diablo franchise shines, with challenging bosses, tons of loot, and loads of activities to take part in.

The King of Fighters XV — PS5, PS4

The The King of Fighters XV fighting screen.
KoF

If battling the demons of hell isn’t your vibe, maybe duking it out with other skilled opponents is. The King of Fighters XV brings the series’ 3v3 battles to your living room, along with 39 different characters to choose from. Rollback netcode means you can play online without worrying about lag (to some extent, at least). The PlayStation Plus version includes exclusive DLC, too, so you can equip certain characters with classic costumes from previous games.

Jusant — PS5

Jusant offers a more chill vibe than the other two options this month. You’re tasked with reach the top of an ancient tower and discovering its history, balancing your climbing tools and stamina meter along the way. There are plenty of secrets to be found, so exploring alternative pathways is a great option. And unlike real life, if you fall off, you can always reload.

In addition to these three free games, PlayStation Plus Premium members can try out a game trial of WWE 2K25 starting today, with a trial of Monster Hunter Wilds arriving on June 30. PlayStation Plus members will also have access to exclusive savings in the PlayStation Store from June 27-29.

Other offers are up for grabs, too, including a pack of in-game goodies for Valorant, discounts on more than 2,000 movies across the PlayStation Store, and two free days of multiplayer gaming, even for users without PlayStation Plus.

