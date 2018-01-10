Pokémon gone: ‘Pokémon Go’ is ending support for iPhone 5 and 5C

Pokémon Go has been out in the wild for well over a year at this point, but if you’ve been catching creatures on an older device, you may have to upgrade if you want to continue playing. In an update coming in February, support will be discontinued for both the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C.

“In an upcoming update to Pokémon Go, we will end support for Apple devices not capable of upgrading to iOS 11, such as iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C models,” developer Niantic said in a blog post. “This change is a result of improvements to Pokémon Go that push the application beyond the capabilities of the operating systems on such devices.”

The change will take effect on February 28, and it also includes iPad models released earlier than 2013, such as the fourth-generation iPad and the first-generation iPad mini. If you’ve been using one of these devices, you also won’t be able to access your PokéCoins or any items in your account.

Even if you have a slightly newer iPhone, such as the iPhone 6, now is probably a good time to upgrade. The iPhone 6 can run iOS 11, but users have complained of decreased battery life, meaning that you’ll be limited to how long you can actually play Pokémon Go — the game is already quite demanding on batteries because of its GPS and online integration.

Niantic has yet to implement the two most-requested features in its game: Trading and player-versus-player battles. Speaking to IGN in December, global product marketing lead Archit Bhargava reiterated that both systems are “on the road map” but that his team hasn’t “full investigated” adding them. Given that raid battles and countless seasonal events have been introduced over the last year, it’s unlikely to instill much confidence in the developer.

Additionally, Niantic is working on another AR title, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Like Pokémon Go, players will explore the real world, but they’ll be learning how to cast spells and encountering creatures from the book series. We assume the ability to cast a Patronus Charm will be added in about 10 years, while a butterbeer-drinking mini-game will be included at launch.