 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Pokémon Sleep: expected release date, trailer, news, and more

Sam Hill
By

Just when you thought you had all the Pokémon you needed in your life, here comes a way to interact with the world of Pokémon while you sleep. First announced in 2019 and quietly in development since, the mobile app Pokémon Sleep is set to launch in 2023, the Pokémon Company recently announced.

You may have caught all the Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet or Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but have you studied their sleeping habits? Here’s everything you need to know about this new Pokémon experience.

What is Pokémon Sleep?

Rest your very best! | Pokémon Sleep

Pokémon Sleep is a spinoff mobile Pokémon game that allows players to interact with the world of Pokémon through sleep tracking. It’s a gamified sleep-tracking app that tosses players on a new island built around a sleeping Snorlax. Professor Neroli tasks players with helping him research Pokémon sleeping habits. That’s simply accomplished by leaving your phone next to your pillow while you sleep. The app will record and analyze sleep like any tracker. You can also use the upcoming Pokémon Go Plus Plus companion device to help track your sleep, although it doesn’t appear that the extra tool is necessary.

Related

Depending on how well you sleep — sleep is divided into dozing, snoozing, and slumbering — you’ll attract different kinds of Pokémon that you can then research. While players won’t “catch” Pokémon, they can collect different creatures and their sleeping styles.

Introduction Video | Pokémon Sleep

Release date

An illustration of a Snorlax and other Pokémon napping from the Pokémon Sleep trailer.

Pokémon Sleep is set to release sometime in summer 2023.

Hopefully, Pokémon Sleep isn’t delayed for any reason. Originally announced in 2019 with a 2020 release date, the project has been totally silent for a few years.

Platforms

Pokémon Sleep on a smartphone in the trailer.

Just like Pokémon GO, Pokémon Sleep will be available on both iOS and Android devices.

Does Pokémon Sleep have AR functionality?

A sleeping Pikachu from the Pokemon Sleep trailer.

The official Pokémon Sleep features AR Pokémon snoozing with players using the app, but there is no official AR functionality like there is in Pokémon GO.

Editors' Recommendations

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
February 25, 2023
Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Rocksteady made a name for itself as one of the first teams to make a universally acclaimed superhero game with Batman: Arkham Asylum. It followed that success with two sequels, the even more beloved Batman: Arkham City and the divisive, though still fantastic Batman: Arkham Knight. Fans were left waiting to hear what this studio would tackle next. Most assumed it would be another DC property, since it is owned by Warner Bros. Games, and those suspicions turned out to be right on the money, though with a property not many would have predicted.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was given a formal announcement as the newest project from Rocksteady at the DC FanDome event in 2020. At the time, outside of the graphic novels, of course, we only had the one flop of a film based on this antihero group, so many fans were hesitant to see them tackle this property. Now that we've gotten a few trailers and footage of gameplay, however, it has become clear that Rocksteady hasn't lost its touch. We took on this suicide mission for you and made off with all the details you need to know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Read more
Happy birthday, Steam Deck: console and PC gamers debate its first year
Giovanni Colantonio
By Giovanni Colantonio
February 25, 2023
Factorio running on a Steam Deck.

As the Steam Deck’s one-year anniversary approached, I found myself itching to write a reflection on my past 12 months with it. Though I love the gaming device and use it as much as my Nintendo Switch, I initially found my feelings skewing more negative than I expected. Part of that may have been a little reactionary, as I’ve developed a pet peeve in the past year: hearing people who work in games tout it as a “life-changing” device. Sure, it’s life-changing for anyone whose job hinges on having easy access to games, but some of the Steam Deck’s more frustrating quirks make it harder to recommend to a casual player.

My perspective changed when I chatted with Jacob Roach. Digital Trends’ Computing senior staff  writer. As a PC gamer, his read on the system was entirely different from mine, focusing on game-changing features that I haven’t gotten much use out of. What became clear from that conversation is that the Steam Deck is a very different device depending on whether you’re coming at it from a PC or console background.

Read more
Microsoft pledges to bring Xbox PC games to Nvidia GeForce Now
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
February 21, 2023
geforce-now-og-no-text-1200x630

Microsoft has announced a 10-year partnership with Nvidia aimed at bringing Xbox PC games to its cloud gaming service competitor Nvidia GeForce Now as part of its ongoing efforts to win over companies skeptical of its potebtial Activision Blizzard acquisition.
This means that players can use Nvidia GeForce Now to play the Steam, Epic Games Store, or Windows versions of titles like Halo Infinite, Redfall, and eventually, Call of Duty through the cloud on GeForce Now. Third-party publishers with games on the Windows Store can also now grant streaming rights to Nvidia. This announcement came during a European Commission hearing where Microsoft tried to convince regulators that its impending acquisition should bne allowed.
Microsoft has been under a lot of regulatory scrutiny even since it announced its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard in January 2022. It's trying to win over industry peers with deals like this one with Nvidia. This week, the Communications Workers of America voiced its approval of the deal, and Microsoft has signed a binding agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms as well. Previously, Nvidia had raised concerns about Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, but the press release announcing this agreement states that the deal "resolves Nvidia's concerns," and that Nvidia now gives "full support for regulatory approval of the acquisition." 
Regulatory bodies in the U.S., U.K., and Europe are worried that Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard will hurt the game industry and sabotage Microsoft's competitors in both console and cloud gaming. Nvidia GeForce Now is seen as one of the biggest competitors to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's cloud service offerings, which makes it surprising that it reached an agreement with Nvidia. However, this deal also demonstrates how Microsoft is willing to make concessions so that its acquisition of Activision Blizzard is approved.

Read more