 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is adding that really jacked bug in next update

By
Buzzwole jumps in the air in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.
The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will get its next major update on Thursday, May 29 which will add a new booster pack to the popular mobile game. Dubbed Extradimensional Crisis, the new pack will add Ultra Beasts from Pokémon Sun and Moon to the mix.

Since its release last year, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has received regular updates. Its most recent one, which featured two Celestial Guardians booster packs, introduced critters from the Alola region to the card game. Extradimensional Crisis will continue that thread, adding some missing monsters to the card pool.

Recommended Videos

The big news is that the packs will add Ultra Beasts to the game, a set of eclectic Pokémon that are exclusive to Sun and Moon. That means that you’ll be able to battle with some of the series’ strangest — and most absurdly named — creatures, like Buzzwole and Guzzlord. Type: Null will get its own card too, bringing a very peculiar legendary to the game.

Related

The update will also add more Alolan Pokémon to the mix, including new EX cards. A new trailer shows off a bunch of those new cards, which includes Tapu Koko EX.

As part of the update, the shop will be updated with some new collectibles. An Ultra Beast binder cover is coming and will be purchasable with shop tickets. Players can grab a floral display board too by participating in a new Wonder Pick event that will run between June 11 and June 28.

So consider this a bit of a PSA: start saving your hourglasses now. If you’re like me, you’ll probably want to do some 10 pack pulls early to get a chunk of the collection completed. If you’re hurting for resources, don’t forget to do your single player battles, as those will give you a lot as rewards. Monthly hourglass packs will also refresh in the shop at the end of May, so make sure to grab as many as you can now.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is available now on iOS and Android devices.

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…

Editors’ Recommendations

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket’s next expansion adds shinies to the mix
shiny l;ucario ex in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket.

The next expansion in the hit digital trading card game Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will bring the shiny hunt to the mobile game. Called the Shining Revelry, this new expansion will add uniquely colored Pokémon as well as more monsters from the Paldea region when it launches on March 26.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry | Official Trailer

Read more
This Digimon card game is set to rival Pokémon TCG Pocket
this digimon card game set to rival pokemon tcg pocket screenshot

《公式》スマートフォン向けアプリ『デジモンアリシオン』プロジェクト始動PV　|《Official》New Digimon Card Game app "DIGIMON ALYSION"

Following the success of Pokémon TCG Pocket, the Digimon franchise is getting a mobile card game of its own. Digimon Alysion is a free-to-play title coming to both Android and iOS. However, Bandai Namco hasn't given a release date or many details outside of the existence of the game. With that in mind, a closed beta test is planned for the next few months.

Read more
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is ditching its most hated feature
A beginning card collection.

The long-awaited trade function in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has been the source of controversy since its implementation, but now the developers say one of its most annoying features will be going the way of Kabutops: extinct.

In a post shared on the official Pokémon forums, the developers state that "trade tokens will be completely removed and players will no longer need to exchange cards" for the necessary currency. Rather than relying on trade tokens, trades will now use shinedust for three- and four-diamond and one-star rarity trades.

Read more