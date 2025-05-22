Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is adding that really jacked bug in next update

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket will get its next major update on Thursday, May 29 which will add a new booster pack to the popular mobile game. Dubbed Extradimensional Crisis, the new pack will add Ultra Beasts from Pokémon Sun and Moon to the mix.

Since its release last year, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has received regular updates. Its most recent one, which featured two Celestial Guardians booster packs, introduced critters from the Alola region to the card game. Extradimensional Crisis will continue that thread, adding some missing monsters to the card pool.

The big news is that the packs will add Ultra Beasts to the game, a set of eclectic Pokémon that are exclusive to Sun and Moon. That means that you’ll be able to battle with some of the series’ strangest — and most absurdly named — creatures, like Buzzwole and Guzzlord. Type: Null will get its own card too, bringing a very peculiar legendary to the game.

The update will also add more Alolan Pokémon to the mix, including new EX cards. A new trailer shows off a bunch of those new cards, which includes Tapu Koko EX.

As part of the update, the shop will be updated with some new collectibles. An Ultra Beast binder cover is coming and will be purchasable with shop tickets. Players can grab a floral display board too by participating in a new Wonder Pick event that will run between June 11 and June 28.

So consider this a bit of a PSA: start saving your hourglasses now. If you’re like me, you’ll probably want to do some 10 pack pulls early to get a chunk of the collection completed. If you’re hurting for resources, don’t forget to do your single player battles, as those will give you a lot as rewards. Monthly hourglass packs will also refresh in the shop at the end of May, so make sure to grab as many as you can now.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is available now on iOS and Android devices.