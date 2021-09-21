Pokémon Unite will launch on mobile devices tomorrow, September 22, according to a press release from The Pokémon Company. The Pokémon-themed MOBA has been out on Nintendo Switch since July 21 and has seen a variety of new Pokémon join the fray since its initial launch.

Players will be able to link their accounts on Switch and mobile by connecting a Nintendo Account or Pokémon Trainer Club account to their Unite login. In addition, players on both platforms will have access to a new battle pass called Galactic Ghost 094, which grants a variety of space-themed gear and rewards.

Galactic Ghost 094 is named after Gengar, whose Pokédex number is 94. The battle pass will feature a spacesuit-style Holowear outfit for Gengar that gives him a big space helmet. Screenshots shared by the company also showed a matching spacesuit for the player. As usual, those who purchase the premium battle pass will have access to additional rewards at each level. Players who play on both Switch and mobile can link their accounts and make progress on the battle pass from either device.

Players will also be able to engage with Unite squads on launch. Available on both devices, Unite squads allow players to create or join squads based on descriptive tags. This makes it easier for players to find others who want to play in the same manner as them.

The game’s launch tomorrow will include a free downloadable update, which will bring Spanish, French, German, and Italian language support to all devices. Mobile players who complete an in-game event by October 31 will also receive the promised pre-registration items, including 1,000 Aeos tickets, the Unite license for Pikachu, and the Festival Style Holowear gear for Pikachu. These rewards come as a thanks for the 5 million preregistrations that the game received prior to its launch.

Editors' Recommendations