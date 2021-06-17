  1. Gaming

Pokemon Unite brings MOBA-style battles to Switch in July, mobile in September

By

Pokémon Unite, the upcoming multiplayer online battle arena-style game from The Pokémon Company and Tencent, has received a new trailer and a release date. The new clip shows a cinematic take on the game, with two teams of five Pokémon battling to score points in a large arena. The game will be coming to Nintendo Switch in July and to mobile devices in September.

Pokémon UNITE was previously announced last year. The game appears to be similar in form to a MOBA like League of Legends. Players control a set of five Pokémon as they battle in a large, open arena, taking on other Pokémon one by one or in big group clashes. Players advance by defeating other Pokémon and score points by dunking a ball into a large hoop at their opponent’s base.

Pokemon Unite's key art.

Pokémon start at a pre-evolved state and can evolve from there as they defeat other Pokémon, making endgame clashes much more spectacular. It appears as though only a specific set of Pokémon from throughout the franchise’s history will be present in the game.

Though Nintendo has not revealed a price for the game, it is likely that it will be free-to-play. Nintendo’s partnership with China-based game giant Tencent on the game caused a bit of a stir when it was originally announced, but it seems as though the game will receive a similar level of visual polish as mainline Pokémon games.

Some also questioned the need for a Pokémon MOBA since the genre is already crowded with heavy hitters like League of Legends and Dota 2, but it seems as though Nintendo is aiming the title at Pokémon fans rather than longtime MOBA players.

Pokémon Unite releases in July for Switch and in September for mobile devices.

Editors' Recommendations

The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games

upcoming-switch-games

Everything we know about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

pokmon brilliant diamond shining pearl release date trailer gameplay story news pokemon poke mon featured chimchar

The best free Nintendo Switch games

black friday 2019 nintendo switch deal lite hands on 3

The best iPhone games currently available (June 2021)

iPhone XS Max

Resident Evil Village is getting DLC and Re:Verse is finally coming

Resident Evil Re:Verse gameplay

Every announcement from Capcom’s E3 2021 showcase

A hunter and a palamute in Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is getting Rise’s palamute companion

monster hunter rise update ujjddj4y8xkekzcas5wc3y 1200 80

The Capcom Pro Tour tournament series returns in 2021 with $5,000 prizes

capcom pro tour tournament series returns 2021

Best Prime Day external hard drive deals 2021: What to expect

best prime day external hard drive deals 2020

Best Prime Day gaming chair deals 2021: What to expect

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

Best Prime Day gaming deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 Gaming Deals

Best Prime Day Gaming Headset Deals 2021: What to expect

PC Gaming Monitor LED Lights

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 Gaming Laptop Deals