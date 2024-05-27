Pokémon Unite character tier list

Even though Pokémon Unite is on the more casual side of things for a MOBA, there is still a hardcore player base that enjoys figuring out the meta to play the absolute strongest Pokémon possible. With such a large audience coming from the other Pokémon titles, it can be hard to learn all the new systems and understand what makes one Pokémon good and the others bad. When you consider that the game is constantly getting balance changes and even new Pokémon added to the roster, keeping up with what is good is a real challenge.

Instead of throwing matches away and experimenting with the massive selection of Pokémon, we’ve ranked the entire roster and will explain which are the best ones to choose in the current meta. Because there are dozens of playable Pokémon in the game at this point, we will only go into detail for the S- and A-tier Pokémon, explain why they rose above the rest, and list the remaining roster.

S-tier Pokémon

The S-Tier ranks are the absolute best of the best. They tend to have a combination of the most powerful and most versatile moves that allow them to beat almost any Pokémon in open battle.

Miraidon

Only added in Season 18, Miraidon from Scarlet and Violet has already skyrocketed to the top of the tier lists. The main reason is its ability to swap between two modes for long-range damage and close-range speed. There’s no situation where Miraidon can’t thrive, or even dominate. Its Unite Move is called Bright Future Meteor Storm and has the potential to wipe entire groups of enemies if you catch them in the area of effect (AoE). However, even the top-tier Pokémon have drawbacks, and Miraidon’s are its low durability and high skill ceiling to make the most of its power. If you take the time to learn it and pick the right movesets, Miraidon can carry you to victory.

Zacian

If you like to hit hard and fast, Zacian will send you to the top of the leaderboards. It is versatile enough to play any role you need, whether in one-on-one battles or as a team. Its Intrepid Sword ability allows you to charge your attack with Aeos energy to buff its power but also add in status effects, and has a ton of mobility options if you like hit-and-run tactics. You will have to deal with it having one fewer held item slot since one is always filled with its Rusted Sword item that doesn’t provide any benefits, but that’s a small price to pay.

Mega Mewtwo X

If you need the dictionary definition of the best All-Rounder Pokémon in Pokémon Unite, look no further than Mega Mewtwo X. It has very balanced stats among durability, damage, and speed, but what makes it such a lethal fighter is the ability to buff its stats the more it attacks. The more you attack, the stronger you get, and the faster you build up to its Mega evolution. As long as you can land a few hits to get the ball rolling, you will be unstoppable.

Mega Mewtwo Y

Unlike Mega Mewtwo X, the Y variant is a powerhouse at range rather than up close. It has a similar trait to Mega Mewtwo X where it gets buffs just by landing hits, but this time it is its damage and attack speed that increase over time. Its Unite move is a large AoE of damage that also inflicts debuffs. It is a slightly more technical character, but just as strong in the right hands.

A-tier Pokémon

A-tier Pokémon might require a bit more strategy and thinking, but are completely viable in both casual and competative play.

Blissey

Blissey is one of the top support Pokémon in Pokémon Unite thanks to the best healing and shielding abilities, plus a passive skill that removes any debuffs every five seconds. Unlike a lot of healers, Blissey has an insane amount of HP so you can take a lot of abuse while keeping the rest of your team fighting.

Clefable

Clefable is another support type but with a better mix of abilities beyond just keeping your team alive. Moves like Draining Kiss let you stay offensive and heal your team at the same time, and Gravity serves as a buff for teammates and debuff for enemies in a single move.

Umbreon

As a defender, Umbreon is a Pokémon you always want on your team but never want against you. It has a suite of abilities that debuff enemies to make them weak, stun them, or completely trap them. Umbreon also has the exclusive ability to steal the shields off enemies of itself making it even harder to eliminate. When you add in Wish to give healing options, Umbreon can almost do it all.

Blastoise

Another alternate defender choice, Blastoise remains one of the best picks in the game to this day. Thanks to its giant water cannons, it can stay a safe distance from the fight while dealing big splash damage (pun quite intended). If he ever does get in trouble, moves like Surf and Hydro Pump are great for disrupting enemies to escape even after they were nerfed in the latest season. The big issue that keeps Blastoise in A rank instead of S is how uneven its power scaling is. Until you hit level 9, you won’t be able to hold up in many fights one-on-one, but if you can reach that point then you’re set.

Mew

Some might put Mew in S-tier, and we could understand why, but decided to keep it in A because it is not a Pokémon everyone will enjoy playing. It is very technical thanks to its ability to change roles mid-match with Move Reset. This lets you play both offensive and support roles, but knowing when and how to utilize both movesets does take some getting used to. Like with any highly technical Pokémon, anyone who can fully take advantage of Mew’s power can single-handedly turn the tide of a match.

B-tier Pokémon

Buzzwole

Inteleon

Slowbro

Leafeon

Zoroark

Hoopa

Mimikyu

Glaceon

Travenant

Blazikin

Meowskarada

Gardevoir

Chandelure

Dodrio

Alolan Ninetales

Venusaur

Eldegoss

Sylveon

Metagross

Urshifu

Crustle

Comfey

Decidueye

Dragapult

Pikachu

Espeon

C-tier Pokémon

Lucario

Absol

Zeraora

Wigglytuff

Delphox

Snorlax

Greninja

Dragonite

Cramorant

Goodra

Mr. Mime

Tyranitar

Cinderace

Talonflame

Aegislash

Garchomp

Tsareena

Lapras

D-tier Pokémon

Gyrados

Sableye

Machamp

Mamoswine

Gengar

Scyther

Azumarill

Scizor

Charizard

Duralodon

Greedent

