Play these 3 PS Plus games this weekend before they leave (November 15-17)

By
Key art for Red Dead Redemption 2.
Rockstar Games

A new batch of games will be added to the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra game catalogs next week, but many notable games will also leave Sony’s gaming subscription service before that happens. Fans of Rockstar Games in particular will be disappointed as two of the studio’s games are leaving PS Plus Extra’s catalog ahead of 2025, which will potentially see the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. If you own a PS5, aren’t picking up Lego Horizon Adventures, and are wondering what you should be playing this weekend, consider checking out any of these games leaving PS Plus.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar’s most recent game as of 2024, Red Dead Redemption 2, is an excellent open-world western. A prequel to the original Red Dead Redemption, it follows Arthur Morgan, who’s part of Dutch van der Linde’s gang alongside John Marston, as the sun sets on the Wild West and their gang slowly falls apart due to infighting, death, and questionable decisions from leaders like Dutch. It’s an amazing story emboldened by a vast open world with a stunning amount of attention to even the smallest details. It’s worth a revisit if you need to remind yourself why Rockstar is considered one of the best developers in the game industry and why you should truly be excited for GTA 6. If you don’t own it, you don’t have much time left to get that refresher for free.

The PS4 version of Red Dead Redemption 2 leaves PS Plus Extra on November 19. It’s also available on PC and Xbox One.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

It’s worth seeing the Grand Theft Auto series at its peak before playing GTA 6. To do that, you’ll want to check out 2004’s Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. While it feels a bit dated to play nowadays and The Definitive Edition’s remastering job is far from perfect, San Andreas was a monumental release for the video game industry. Its story about street gangs in the Los Angeles-inspired San Andreas and immensely detailed open-world influenced not just Rockstar’s future games but almost all open-world games that have come since. Everyone should play this gaming classic at least once, so you should check it out before it leaves PS Plus.

The PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition leaves PS Plus Extra on November 19. It’s also available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Superliminal

While those Rockstar titles are meatier adventures that are tougher to beat in a weekend, Superliminal is a condensed but memorable puzzle game that you should check out before it leaves PS Plus. The puzzles are all based on perspective. Take a small chess piece and look at it from a certain angle, and it will massively increase in size and be used to activate a switch. Superliminal finds plenty of clever ways to utilize this mechanic for some mind-bending puzzles that you need to play for yourself in order to be truly impressed. Intellectually stimulate yourself by beating this game in just a few hours this weekend.

The PS4 and PS5 versions of Superliminal leave PS Plus Extra on November 19. It’s also on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

