‘Radical Heights’ is a battle royale game from the makers of ‘LawBreakers’

A week after announcing it would move on from its fun but underperforming shooter LawBreakers, Cliff Bleszinski’s Boss Key Productions revealed its next project, a free-to-play battle royale experience called Radical Heights. Obviously looking to capitalize on the gaming zeitgeist, Radical Heights enters Early Access on Steam on Tuesday, April 10.

“This is a five month passion project fort he studio as we’re creating and publishing the game entirely by ourselves,” Radical Heights creative director Zach Lowery said in a press release.

Radical Heights has cartoonish visuals not all that different from Fortnite and takes a light-hearted, comedic approach using a retro-futuristic aesthetic. Matches take place under a dome in Southern California. The map features commercialized areas surrounded by wilderness. Players can move about the world by foot or BMX bike.

“We’re huge fans of battle royale games along with the bright, inviting irreverence of the ’80s aesthetic. Because of that, we want to put our own spin on the genre and create a futuristic ’80s world that takes place in 2023 during an over-the-top game show where contestants battle it out for fame and prizes,” Lowery said.

The reveal trailer shows off the game’s core emphasis: Acquiring cash. You can destroy objects for stacks of cash that can be redeemed for new weapons at vending machines. As a game show format, Radical Heights has spin-the-wheel contests, prize doors, and cash drops that fall from the sky as presents. All of the game show events occur randomly, so no two games play out the same way.

The cash you earn in-game can go toward filling out your prize room with new items and perks that can be used in future matches such as parachute pants and “custom kill-cards.” Or you can bring your cash with you into your next match to purchase weapons right away.

Cosmetic microtransactions will be available, but it won’t be pay-to-win, as you cannot purchase in-game cash with real money. Additionally, for those who want exclusive items, Boss Key will offer Founder’s Packs for $15. Boss Key will be open to suggestions from players on how to improve the game as it works toward a full retail release.