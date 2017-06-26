GameStop managers spill the beans on Nintendo's upcoming SNES Classic console

Why it matters to you Though the NES Classic has been discontinued, Nintendo hasn't given up on plug-and-play consoles.

Update: Added new information the SNES Classic console from GameStop employees.

You might not be able to get your hands on an NES Classic anymore — or at least not without spending an obscene amount of money — but it appears that Nintendo has plans to release another plug-and-play console to transport fans back to the 16-bit era. The console, likely called “Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Classic Edition” if it’s in line with the first system’s naming conventions, will reportedly hit store shelves later this year, and news from multiple GameStop locations appear to confirm its existence.

A report initially came from Eurogamer in April, whose sources claimed that “development of the devices is already underway” and that Nintendo plans to release it before Christmas. The impending launch of the device, which will presumably include 30 of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System’s best games, was a “major reason” for the original NES Classic’s sudden cancellation — at the time of Nintendo’s announcement, the system was still nearly impossible to find due to both high demand and the company’s struggle to keep up with supply.

Now, however, it’s even clearer that Nintendo plans to launch the console this holiday, even though it was absent from the company’s E3 showcase. Destructoid’s Jonathan Holmes queried several GameStop managers about the console, and they each told him the same thing: Nintendo had already informed them of the console at a behind-closed-doors event and it would have a limited release this holiday.

The managers were not told about any of Nintendo’s future plans, including a possible Nintendo 64 classic or anything regarding its handheld systems. One manager remarked that Nintendo simply wanted “foot traffic and headlines,” likely as a way for players to then purchase a Nintendo Switch, as well.

Though the Nintendo Entertainment System had an awesome library of games — many of which can be found on the NES Classic — the console’s 16-bit successor showed Nintendo at its absolute best. Games like Chrono Trigger, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Castlevania IV, Super Metroid, Super Mario Kart, and Earthbound are all obvious contenders. We would also love to see Super Mario All-Stars, which bundles together first three Super Mario Bros. games as well as the Japanese version of Super Mario Bros. 2, known in North America as The Lost Levels. The games also received complete graphical overhauls to look in line with other Super Nintendo games.

Which games would you like to see Nintendo include on a plug-and-play SNES Classic? We’re hoping that this system sticks around for good, but we still recommend staying vigilant so you can order one the second they go on sale.