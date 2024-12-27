Get in shape while slaying dragons: Ring Fit Adventure is $45 off

With 2025 just around the corner, it’s time to start making those New Year’s resolutions again! For many of us, getting back into fitness will be a top priority, but who says doing reps has to be a slog? There are plenty of entertaining ways to exercise, and one of our favorite methods is on sale today: For a limited time when you purchase Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch, you’ll only pay $35. At full price, this game sells for $80.

We tested Ring Fit Adventure a couple of years ago, and reviewer Felicia Miranda said, “Ring Fit Adventure is an ingenious blend of fitness and gaming.”

We also have an entire list of fitness deals to check out, featuring discounts on much-loved fitness brands like Nordic Track and Fitbit.

Why you should buy Ring Fit Adventure

Much like the Nintendo Wii days of old, Ring Fit Adventure is the kind of fitness-oriented title that gets you off the couch and right in the action! Do battle with fantastical foes and explore a magical world of mysteries and mayhem, all while jogging in place, performing squats, bashing enemies with shoulder presses, and more. If you’re the kind of person who dreads a day at the gym, this clever RPG with a fitness bent has got you covered!

While you’ll want to play through Adventure mode to see your character’s quest unfold, there’s also a mini-game mode that lets you compete against other players by passing the Ring-Con accessory around. The game comes with a Leg Strap accessory, too, so you’ll be able to register movements for most parts of your body. It’s an unconventional workout, and that’s why we love it!

While we’re hoping Ring Fit Adventure remains at this price for a while, it could go back to $80 tomorrow. Take $45 off Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch, and take a look at our roundups of the best video game deals and best gaming console deals, too!