New Riot Games policy will tackle creator conduct outside of games

By
Jett illustration from Valorant.
Riot Games

Riot Games is making a huge change to its terms of service that can punish creators for behavior that violates its codes of conduct when they’re not actively in-game, with updates set to go into effect on January 3, 2025.

In a blog post published Friday (thanks, Eurogamer), the League of Legends developer announced that many of these updates target content off-platform when it’s tied back to Riot games. So if a creator engages in less-than-appropriate conduct in spaces where a player’s or fan’s experience can still be negatively impacted, they can face penalties in-game. Riot clarifies that it’s not going to monitor social media, but it can take action if something comes to its attention.

What can fall under this purview depends on the creator’s jurisdiction, but the change pertain to a creator who might violate a law, harass an employee, engage in abusive, racist, or misogynistic behavior, spam chat, cheat, or engage in countless other behaviors listed in Riot’s code of conduct.

“TL;DR — If you say or do things that break our terms of service while broadcasting or creating content about our games, we can restrict access to your Riot accounts (and suspend your partner privileges if you are part of our Partner Program),” the post says.

Riot has also issued guidance on promotional content that can potentially violate its terms of service. So if a creator is selling accounts or teaching people how to cheat, they can be punished within Riot systems, even if they’re sponsored by a separate entity. There are also new policies involving stream sniping where another player watches the stream of an enemy player, and what Riot can restrict in the case of a penalty.

“For the rare occasion a seriously egregious violation occurs, we’re now including Riot-wide bans in our penalty system,” it wrote.

Riot games like League of Legends and Valorant have been plagued with toxic communities for years, which isn’t uncommon for popular competitive online games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Development teams have made some changes this year to help counteract those behaviors. The Valorant team issued a new esports code of conduct earlier this year, for example. The free-to-play shooter’s studio head Anna Donlon also announced new penalties for offending players and increased moderation support.

“Competitive games need to have room for banter. We believe this, and I do understand the fear that we will sanitize gaming by over-addressing these issues,” she said in a video. “But we do believe that a person should not be in a position to have to grow a thicker skin, or whatever… If you need to make truly evil statements under the guise of regular sh*t talk to enjoy gaming, then please play something else.”

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Legends of Runeterra 2023 road map outlined by Riot Games
Jinx fires her special weapon in Legends of Runeterra key art.

Riot Games has laid out its plans to revitalize its collectible League of Legends card game, Legends of Runeterra, in 2023. The backbone of the road map is a recurring three-month release cycle that rotates through the releases of Expansions, Live Balance Patches, and Variety Sets.
Each quarter of the 2023 road map will feature an Expansion, which Riot Games says will primarily focus on new champions and game mechanics. As such, these will be the biggest updates of the year, with Riot Games teasing that brand-new and returning champions are coming alongside a reworking of PvP. The month after an Expansion drops, players can expect a big Live Balance Patch, which Riot Games describes as "dedicated spaces where we’ll be focused on addressing anything that may have room for improvement."

After releasing an Expansion and making any needed adjustments with the big Live Balance Path, Riot Games will conclude the cycle with the release of a Variety Set, which is the developers say are akin to a "quarterly booster pack or a mini-expansion" that contains new non-Champion cards, as well as even more balance updates. After that, the cycle will start anew, ensuring that Legends of Runeterra will get a notable update every month for the rest of 2023.
On top of that cycle, Riot Games also shared a higher-level road map outlining what players can expect in 2023. The developers are promising that new Legends of Runeterra champions and items, relic balance updates, a competitive PvP revamp, and new play formats are coming very soon. After that, new achievements, ways to get legacy content, and monthly Path of Champions adventures will be part of future updates. Riot Games is also working to add ways to play with international players and support player-hosted tournaments, although those updates are further out.
Regardless, it looks like 2023 is going to be a busy year for Legends of Runeterra, and Riot Games is being pretty clear about how it's rolling everything out. Legends of Runeterra is available for PC, iOS, and Android; Xbox Game Pass subscribers can get some special bonuses by syncing their accounts, too. 

Riot Games Xbox Game Pass benefits: rewards in League of Legends, and more
Vi in Arcane: League of Legends.

Riot Games' League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift are some of the most popular multiplayer games out there. Now, they are all a part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. As those games are all free-to-play, the real benefit of this partnership between Microsoft and Riot Games is that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will receive lots of in-game bonuses that’ll save time and money.
As this partnership affects four games, each of which has its own rewards, it can be tough to fully digest all the benefits one can get in Riot Games' catalog of titles with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. To help, we’re breaking down all of the in-game bonuses players can see in League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift after doing so.
Riot Games available with Xbox Game Pass - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
What are the League of Legends Xbox Game Pass benefits?

Being an Xbox Game Pass subscriber will save League of Legends players a lot of money as they'll immediately have access to all 162 Champions in the game. From Vi to K'Sante, you will no longer be limited when it comes to which League of Legends champion to use. Riot Games confirmed that this will apply to all future champions as well. While that alone is a massive boon for Xbox Game Pass subscribers that play League of Legends, connecting the accounts will also net players a 20% XP Boost as well as a Masterwork Chest and Key. 
What are the Valorant Xbox Game Pass benefits?

Where to watch the League of Legends 2022 World Championship
An image of the Summoner's Cup trophy from the League of Legends World Championships.

You may not have known it, but the year's biggest sports tournament is about to hold its final. No, it's not baseball and the World Series; it's the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The popular e-sports contest, which sees players from around the world compete to become the champion of the popular Riot Games video game League of Legends, has been running for just over a decade, and shows no signs of waning.

Players and fans alike may not know that they too can participate in the championship by streaming it on a number of platforms. But where is it streaming? And do you need to pay to see it? Digital Trends has all the answers for you below.
Where is it streaming?
Fortunately for fans and casual viewers alike, there are a number of options to view the final. Your best bet is to go to the home source: Riot Games. Their Twitch channel will carry the final match live in addition to their official website. You can also view the match on the LoL esports YouTube channel. Finally, you can view the tournament's ultimate battle on Riot's Trovo page.
What time does it start?
The final starts at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Where is it taking place?

