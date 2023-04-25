 Skip to main content
Samba de Amigo: Party Central soundtrack includes Carly Rae Jepsen, Miley Cyrus, and more

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Sega revealed 20 songs that will be featured in its upcoming rhythm game Samba de Amigo: Party Central. The list includes some big pop stars, including Carly Rae Jepsen, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and more.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central is a revival of Sonic Team’s maraca-shaking rhythm game that first appeared in arcades and on the Sega Dreamcast. Its set to launch on Nintendo Switch this June with 40 songs. We already knew a few tracks on the soundtrack, as some Sonic the Hedgehog tunes will appear in the game, but Sega released a list of 20 modern pop songs that are also on the game’s soundtrack.

Related Videos

There are some notable inclusions on the track list for those who love pop. Chief among them is Jepsen, whose hit I Really Like You appears in the game. Other familiar songs include Kesha’s TiK ToK, Sucker by the Jonas Brothers, and Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts.

For those who like more traditional songs, the track list also includes versions of La Bamba and Macarena (yes, we’re counting that as traditional). Personally, I’m excited to head back to 1981 to shake my Joy-Cons along to Centerfold by the J. Geils Band. Here’s the full list of songs Sega revealed today.

  • Break Free — Ariana Grande featuring Zedd
  • I Really Like You — Carly Rae Jepsen
  • Payback — Cheat Codes featuring Icona Pop
  • Let You Go — Diplo and TSHA featuring Kareen Lomax
  • I Will Survive (Eric Kupper Mix Extended) — Gloria Gaynor
  • I Love It — Icona Pop
  • Centerfold — J Geils Band
  • Bang Bang — Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
  • Sucker — Jonas Brothers
  • TiK ToK — Kesha
  • Panama — Matteo
  • Plastic Hearts — Miley Cyrus
  • Celebrate — Pitbull
  • The Cup of Life (La Copa de la Vida) — Ricky Martin
  • XS — Rina Sawayama
  • Bom Bom — Sam and the Womp
  • Azukita — Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz and Elvis Crespo
  • Macarena (cover)
  • Fugue (classic)
  • La Bamba (cover)

Samba de Amigo: Party Central launches on Nintendo Switch this June.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming

Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to Inverse, Fanbyte, The Inventory, and more. He was previously a segment producer on Polygon's daily gaming show Speedrun and he currently hosts the Left Trigger Right Trigger podcast. Four Tetris 99 wins, and counting.

