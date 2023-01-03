 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

CES 2023: ROG’s Raikiri Pro controller’s built-in screen has Dreamcast vibes

Giovanni Colantonio
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand revealed a new PC controller at CES 2023, dubbed the Raikiri Pro. The “tri-mode” gamepad comes loaded with customization potential and features, including a built-in OLED screen.

ROG is no stranger to creating gamepads, though the company generally specializes in ones built for mobile devices. The Raikiri Pro is a high-end PC controller, officially licensed by Xbox, that offers a lot of promise on paper.

The ROG Raikiri Pro sits on a table.

On its surface, it’s a relatively standard Xbox controller with colored ABXY buttons, two sticks, and a standard X home button. Its biggest layout difference comes in the form of its circular D-pad, but it otherwise looks like a standard gamepad at a glance, albeit one with a unique aesthetic design complimented by some ROG logos on the front.

Related

There’s a lot more to the Raikiri Pro than meets the eye, though. For one, it has a small, built-in OLED screen above the Xbox button which can display anything from custom images to battery or microphone status. Two small buttons on the top of the controller allow players to easily switch profiles at any time. It’s a unique feature that looks like a throwback to the Dreamcast controller’s built-in screen.

The back of the controller is where it gets more into “pro territory” as it features four programmable rear buttons and trigger locks. The back button commands can be customized via ROG’s Armoury Crate software, which can also be used to set vibration levels, joystick dead zone, and more.

The back of the ROG Raikiri Pro controller.

The Raikiri Pro features “tri-mode” connectivity, allowing it to connect via Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz RF, or USB C. On the audio front, it features built-in ESS DAC. All of that should make for a feature-rich third-party controller built with PC and Xbox in mind.

At the moment, ROG has yet to reveal a price or firm release date for the Raikiri Pro. It’s set to launch sometime in 2023’s second quarter.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Spaceship on planet in Starfield.
What’s next for the Playdate in 2023? Panic lays out what’s in the works
Demon Quest 85 appears on a Playdate screen.
Nvidia kills off GameStream on Shield, points users to Steam
Nvidia Shield 16gb Android TV
The best stocking stuffers for gamers
Fortnite lawsuit: Are you eligible for a refund from Epic Games?
Promo material for Zero Build featuring four characters from Fortnite.
How to sync an Xbox Series X controller
The Xbox Series X controller on a black background.
Fighting games took a breather this year, but 2023 is the genre’s moment
Chun-li classic outfit in Street Fighter 6.
How to sync a PS5 controller
A person holds up a PS5 controller.
What to expect at CES 2023, from mondo TVs to EVs
The futuristic Aska eVTOL quadcopter will take off and land vertically, like a drone.
Every video game delay that happened in 2022
A space explorer stands in front of a mountain range in Starfield.
This HP gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti is ridiculously cheap today
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
This is the cheapest way to get a year of PS Plus right now
Sony's PlayStation Plus logo in yellow against a grey background.
The perfect SSD for your PS5 is on sale at Best Buy right now
The WD Black SN850 internal SSD being installed in a PlayStation 5.