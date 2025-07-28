 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Silksong will be playable next month, but only if you can get to Gamescom

By
Hornet dueling in a field of white flowers.
Team Cherry

Gamescom 2025 is shaping up to be a groundbreaking event with playable demos of many highly-anticipated games, including Hollow Knight: Silksong. Unfortunately, the demos will only be available to those who are present at the event, so anyone not making the trek to Germany is out of luck (for now). Still, a playable demo is great news for fans who have waited years for Silksong to release.

The news dropped today in an Xbox Wire post. Maxi Graeff, Xbox’s gaming marketing lead for Germany, wrote that Gamescom will have more than 20 titles available to play, as well as hands-on experiences with both the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X. In addition, Gamescom 2025 will also have a World of Warcraft celebration focused around the upcoming Midnight expansion and its anticipated housing feature.

Hollow Knight Silksong Bench
Silksong

Playable demos will be available for the following games from third-party studios:

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Borderlands 4
  • Onimusha: Way of The Sword
  • Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • Aniimo
  • There Are No Ghosts at the Grand
  • PowerWash Simulator 2
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Invincible VS
  • Super Meat Boy 3D
  • Cronos: The New Dawn
  • Mistfall Hunter
Recommended Videos

In addition, Grounded 2, Ninja Gaiden 4, and several other titles will also be present with hands-on demos, while games like The Outer Worlds 2 will have a theatrical presentation that dives deeper into its late-stage capitalistic setting.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

Bethesda is hosting its own broadcast straight from the show floor starting on Friday, and Xbox FanFest is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Although the contest winners have already been chosen, Xbox invites more fans to sign up in the sweepstakes for next year.

There will be a live broadcast covering many announcements starting at 9 AM ET on Wednesday, August 20 and Thursday, August 21. It might not be exactly the same as being there in-person, but the broadcast is a great way for fans to stay up to date on all of the latest announcements.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Technology Writer
Patrick has written about tech for more than 15 years and isn't slowing down anytime soon. With previous clients ranging from…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

You can play this story-driven LGBTQ+ game for free during Pride Month
Tyler's hand is hovering over unusual looking orbs while Alyson looks on in the background.

Xbox is going all-in during Pride Month this year with a number of deals and partnerships . This includes making Tell Me Why, the decision-making narrative game about twins dealing with their childhood trauma, free for June.

Starting today, you can get Tell Me Why for free on Xbox consoles, and on Windows PC through Xbox or Steam. The game is also available to play with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Read more
If you can’t get enough Palworld, try these great games next
A pal aiming a gun in Palworld.

Palworld took the world by storm following its early access launch on January 19. It peaked at over 2.1 million concurrent players on Steam, selling over 12 million copies on that platform alone and amassing at least 7 million more purchases via Xbox Game Pass. That means you’ve probably played it at this point, even if you aren’t playing many other video games right now. Thankfully, the melting pot -- or derivative, depending on who you ask -- design of Palworld makes it a gateway game to several other amazing titles.

From fellow captivating survival crafting titles to games in other genres that Palworld has pulled features and inspiration from, there’s a lot to try out if you're looking to branch out and play some other games the next time you take a break from Palworld. In particular, we recommend playing the following five titles to get a better idea of where Palworld's inspiration came from and where it might go in the future.
Minecraft

Read more
PS Plus subscribers can get PS4’s most underrated exclusive for free next month
Art fights a giant bird in Dreams.

Sony announced the three-game lineup that PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers can redeem for free throughout the month of August. It's an odd batch of titles that includes a sports game, one of 2021's best indies, and a user-generated, content-focused PS4 exclusive that never got the love it deserved.

Specifically, those three games are PGA Tour 2K23, Death's Door, and Dreams.

Read more