Silksong will be playable next month, but only if you can get to Gamescom

Gamescom 2025 is shaping up to be a groundbreaking event with playable demos of many highly-anticipated games, including Hollow Knight: Silksong. Unfortunately, the demos will only be available to those who are present at the event, so anyone not making the trek to Germany is out of luck (for now). Still, a playable demo is great news for fans who have waited years for Silksong to release.

The news dropped today in an Xbox Wire post. Maxi Graeff, Xbox’s gaming marketing lead for Germany, wrote that Gamescom will have more than 20 titles available to play, as well as hands-on experiences with both the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X. In addition, Gamescom 2025 will also have a World of Warcraft celebration focused around the upcoming Midnight expansion and its anticipated housing feature.

Playable demos will be available for the following games from third-party studios:

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Borderlands 4

Onimusha: Way of The Sword

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

EA Sports FC 26

Aniimo

There Are No Ghosts at the Grand

PowerWash Simulator 2

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy XVI

Invincible VS

Super Meat Boy 3D

Cronos: The New Dawn

Mistfall Hunter

In addition, Grounded 2, Ninja Gaiden 4, and several other titles will also be present with hands-on demos, while games like The Outer Worlds 2 will have a theatrical presentation that dives deeper into its late-stage capitalistic setting.

Bethesda is hosting its own broadcast straight from the show floor starting on Friday, and Xbox FanFest is celebrating its tenth anniversary. Although the contest winners have already been chosen, Xbox invites more fans to sign up in the sweepstakes for next year.

There will be a live broadcast covering many announcements starting at 9 AM ET on Wednesday, August 20 and Thursday, August 21. It might not be exactly the same as being there in-person, but the broadcast is a great way for fans to stay up to date on all of the latest announcements.