Start your 57th character when ‘Skyrim VR’ hits Rift and Vive this April

You’ve played The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation VR already, and you would probably play it on your toaster if you could. That isn’t possible (yet), but you will be able to play the game on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive in less than a month.

On April 3, Skyrim VR will release on the SteamVR platform, giving users the chance to play the game using the Rift, Vive, or a Windows Mixed Reality headset.

“Whether you’re a longtime fan or [are] taking on the mantle of the Dragonborn for the first time, Skyrim VR for SteamVR promises an epic journey in virtual reality across a massive world for you to explore any way you choose,” Bethesda said in the announcement.

Skyrim VR for SteamVR contains the entire Skyrim experience — the base game plus the Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn expansions, so you won’t miss out on any content from previous versions of the game. These expansions were also included in the PlayStation VR release, which you can find for slightly less than the SteamVR version’s $60 price tag.

You’ll be able to use either motion-tracking controllers or a traditional gamepad in Skyrim VR, as well, so your dreams of truly becoming the Dragonborn can finally be realized … at least until you accidentally stick your arm through your computer monitor.

Oddly, Fallout 4 VR doesn’t appear to be jumping platforms. The game came out last year as an HTC Vive exclusive, disappointing PlayStation 4 owners who had already played through the original version of the game on their console. Doom VFR, an all-new game rather than a reworked version of 2016’s Doom, is available on all three platforms, as well.

We have a feeling Bethesda isn’t done bringing its properties to virtual reality. Since Wolfenstein II is coming to Nintendo Switch already, it seems like it would be technically feasible. With the addition of the new first-person mode in The Evil Within 2, that game also seems like a great fit for the headsets, though we fear it might actually be a little too scary for us.