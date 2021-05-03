A slew of new FPS Boost enhanced games have come to next-gen Xbox consoles today, bringing the total list to 97 titles. Notable FPS Boost games added today include Halo Wars 2, Far Cry 5, and Assassin’s Creed Unity.

FPS Boost is a next-gen Xbox feature that improves a backwards-compatible game’s framerate and performance by up to 120Hz. This feature works on Xbox Series X (and some games functions on Xbox Series S), with older Xbox One or Xbox 360 titles via backwards compatibility. The full list of FPS Boost-enhanced games can be seen here.

For example, Assassin’s Creed Unity runs at 60Hz across Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, while Halo Wars 2 functions at 60Hz across both machines, as well. Other games like Battlefield 1 run at 120hz, but only on Xbox Series X, so it’s important to take a look at the full list to be sure if your console supports each game.

Thanks to FPS Boost, players are able to take full advantage of their Xbox Series X consoles, allowing them to experience older Xbox games with enhanced visuals. Many of them are available via Xbox Game Pass and EA Play, as well.

It’s worth considering that many games have the FPS Boost feature disabled by default on Xbox Series X. For instance, players will need to manually enable the feature with EA’s Anthem, as well as for Fallout 4, and Gears of War 4.

Microsoft will continue to expand the list of FPS Boost enhanced Xbox games over time. The list of compatible games has grown tremendously since the feature was first implemented earlier this year.

