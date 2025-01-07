Smite 2 finally goes free-to-play next week

Hi-Rez Studios has finally confirmed a release date for the free-to-play open beta version of Smite 2. That free-to-play launch is coming next Tuesday, January 14.

Smite 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena game (MOBA) sequel that was first announced one year ago. Paying Founder’s Edition players have had access to its alpha on PC and consoles since September 2024. This January 14 release will be its wider free-to-play launch, although Hi-Rez Studios still considers the game to be in an open beta state. The transition to open beta also comes alongside a massive update that brings tons of new content to the sequel, from new Gods to play as to new gameplay mechanics and modes.

Currently, Smite 2 features 45 different gods to play as, but five more are coming as part of this open beta launch. That includes four updated Gods from the original Smite — Ullr, Agni, Geb, and Mulan — and a new God: Aladdin. Taking clear inspiration from the Disney movie, Aladdin fights alongside a blue genie to tag-team enemies. He can run on walls, has three single-use wishes for massive buffs he can use during a match, and traps opponents in a genie lamp to fight them with his Ultimate.

Hi-Rez is introducing Aspects to Smite 2, which players can enable to Gods to change up their gameplay abilities. Twenty Gods — including Athena, Morrigan, and Cernunnos — have Aspects right now. Hi-Rez plans to bring more Gods and Aspects to the game over time. A new 3v3, one-lane mode called Joust is also coming to the MOBA with a new map, and lots of other gameplay updates for the other modes, with UI, balancing, and more coming as well.

The Smite 2 free-to-play open beta will begin on January 14, with Aladdin and the Joust mode also launching that day. Those who buy a Smite 2 Founder’s Edition are able to play the game now and can already access a lot of the new open beta content, like the reworked classic gods, Aspects, and other gameplay updates.