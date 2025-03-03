Sonic Unleashed Recompiled is the port you never knew you wanted

Unleashed Recompiled - Release Trailer

Sonic Unleashed might not be the most well-remembered Sonic title, but it does hold a special place in the hearts of many fans — and now, a a fan-made PC port has brought it back for the modern era with a slew of appealing features.

Recommended Videos

PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 emulation has been an option for years, but isn’t always the most reliable. Crashes and weird glitches are common. Unleashed Recompiled‘s release on Github changes all that, providing HD upscaling, support for ultrawide monitors, significantly improved performance, and much more.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Of course, there’s a catch: you need to provide the files yourself. It doesn’t include any of the in-game assets, so you’ll have to have a (legally obtained) copy of the game to make full use of it. The GitHub repository suggests using an Xbox 360 Hard Drive Transfer Cable, so installing this could mean reaching back for some old-school tech. Thankfully, once you reach this point of the process, the built-in installation wizard handles the rest.

The developers stuck to the original design language, so when notifications pop up, the animations won’t look out of place. And if you happen to recall Sonic Unleashed looking a little washed-out on Xbox 360, you’ll be happy to know that Unleashed Recompiled aims for the original vibrant colors of the PlayStation 3 version.

You don’t need a top-of-the-line system to run this, either. The minimum requirements suggest an Nvidia GeForce GT 630, AMD Radeon HD 7750, or Intel HD Graphics 510 — all older, inexpensive cards. Basically, if you’ve purchased a computer within the last five years, it should handle this with ease.

That said, Unleashed Recompiled does need a minimum of 8GB of RAM to operate properly, and you’ll also need at least 6GB of free space for the game.

Unleashed Recompiled is the level of quality expected from AAA studio remasters, but it’s all fan-made and driven by a love for the game. If you’ve been looking for a chance to go back and revisit older Sonic titles, this is a great place to start.