Here’s everything Sony revealed at its E3 2018 press conference

Sony came to E3 2018 promising that it would offer a deeper look at four games, alongside a few other tidbits of information. That’s exactly what it did. There’s something here for every PlayStation 4 fan, though most of the games shown still don’t have a release date.

The Last of Us: Part II

The show kicked off with the first gameplay footage of The Last of Us: Part II. After a narrative scene focused on Ellie, a flashback kicked her into brutal combat. The mix of stealth gameplay and ultraviolent takedowns was a little bit reminiscent of the latest Tomb Raider games – perhaps because there were no zombies in sight, and Ellie was instead pitted against human foes. The experience looked impressive, vicious, and touching all at once, but you’re out of luck if you were hoping for a release date.

Ghost of Tsushima

Teased not long before E3, Ghost of Tsushima appears to be an open-world fighting game set in China during Mongol invasions. The extended gameplay demo focused on a series of fight scenes, most of which were classic samurai duels. Very little was shown of the game’s interface, so while we now know it’s a hack-and-slash, it’s hard to say exactly how it’ll play out. Almost nothing about the story was revealed. As with The Last of Us: Part II, a release date is MIA.

Death Stranding

Already famous for its weird, haunting trailers at previous shows, Kojima Production finally made waves with gameplay at E3 2018. We had the chance to see protagonist Sam Bridges hide from, them apparently haunt the game’s strange floating smoke monsters, which seem to remain invisible unless revealed by a radar that’s apparently attached to a baby.

Yeah. Like we said, weird. No combat was shown, but the gameplay reel focused heavily on exploration. It appears players will have plenty of chance to walk, run, and climb across massive and gorgeous terrain. For what purpose? Well, that’s still unknown — as is the release date.

Spider-Man

Open-world superhero game Super-Man was by far the most complete of the four major titles Sony had to show. We already saw gameplay at last year’s show, so the E3 2018 reel focused on a different piece of gameplay, one that’d we guess is near the beginning of the title.

It’s what you might expect from a modern superhero game. Spidey brawls with baddies using fists, feet, and webs, while countering their attacks. The main difference from other titles is Spider-Man’s unique ability to swing through the city. It looks exhilarating.

Spider-Man is set to release on September 7, 2018, for PlayStation 4.

Nioh 2

Teased only briefly, there’s nt much to say about Nioh 2. It exists, and it looks like it’ll be much like the original title – so if you liked Nioh, you should be getting more soon. How soon? Sorry – no release date here.

Trover Saves The Universe

This game from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland looks as hilariously strange as you’d expect and features the voices you know from the show. It appears to be some sort of 3D action-platformer. The game will be coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, but no release date was announced.

Resident Evil 2

Alright, it’s not a new game, but this remake received the most cheers from the crowd of any game besides The Last of Us: Part II. It looks thoroughly modern, and it has a relatively close release date of Janaury 25, 2019. Not bad.

What else?

That’s the main announcements, but there were a few others. A Destiny 2: Forsaken trailer showed the apparent demise of Cayde-6, Black Ops 4 announced the reintroduction of some classic maps in the new game, and Quantum Break developer Remedy teased a new game, Control, that looks very similar to Quantum Break.

It was a strong lineup, for sure, but one short on release dates. Spider-Man is the only major title we know will arrive this year. As for the rest? We wouldn’t be surprised to see dates remain unannounced until next year’s E3.