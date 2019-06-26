Digital Trends
Gaming

Tariffs may raise cost of Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo’s next-gen consoles

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Nintendo Switch vs Sony Playstation 4 vs Microsoft Xbox One

The conflict between the U.S. and China has impacted the tech industry, notably impacting the business of Chinese mobile smart device manufacturer Huawei and any companies that deal with it. Now, newly proposed taxes on video game consoles are bringing the issues over to the gaming industry. The Trump administration has proposed $300 billion in tariffs but, as reported by Kotaku, Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have made a joint statement opposing the move.

The three companies argue that the tariffs will cause disproportionate harm to business overall and the joint letter specifies three ways that the proposed taxes will harm the video game industry:

  • Injure consumers, video game developers, retailers and console manufacturers;
  • Put thousands of high-value, rewarding U.S. jobs at risk; and
  • Stifle innovation in [the gaming] industry and beyond.

Timing of these tariffs couldn’t come at a worse time for major home gaming companies. We’re on the cusp of a shift into the next generation of home consoles with Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Project Scarlett due sometime in FY 2020. These additional taxes could stifle the early and overall adoption by raising the cost significantly. Not just focusing on the consoles that Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo produce, the letter points out small and medium-sized software developers in America will be harmed.

The original product list in the proposal from the administration mentions video games, gaming controllers, arcade machines, and even board games. The letter doesn’t make an argument for Trump’s administration to completely stop the tariffs or even to remove all mentions of games, but to remove a specific subheading that covers video game consoles. The specified subheading is 9504.50.00 and it lists “Video game consoles and machines, other than those of heading 9504.30.” Subheading 9504.30 covers coin or token-operated games for arcade, table, or parlor.

There’s no telling when the tariffs go might into effect, but the original report suggests that progress could be made at the upcoming summit taking place in Japan this weekend, June 29 and 30. While the seven page letter makes a lengthy argument for removal of that subheading, even explaining how the tariffs wouldn’t be effective in this fight against China, it isn’t likely that gaming will be getting special treatment. The hope is that the subheadings for video games would be removed along with others in a massive modification of the proposal, or that the conversation between the U.S. and China improves enough that the entire proposal is scrubbed.

You can read the full text of the letter here.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Microsoft's Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game console
How to play Fortnite on Mac
Computing

Apple has a plan to save Mac gaming, but it’s not the one you want

The Mac isn’t known for being a game-friendly platform, but Apple hopes to change that in the coming months and years. The thing is, its plan may not be quite what you were hoping for if you’re a Mac gamer.
Posted By Alex Blake
final fantasy viii remastered new features
Gaming

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will come with features for faster progression

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will come with features that will enable faster progression. Players who do not want to go through the same grind as in their first playthrough will be able to activate battle enhancements, among others.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends season 2 monsters on the way dragon
Gaming

Flyers in Apex Legends may be hinting at something monstrous for Season 2

Flying beasts have appeared in Apex Legends' King's Canyon map. While the creatures are peaceful for now, they may be hinting that something more monstrous is coming to the team-based Battle Royale shooter once Season 2 launches on July 2.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
blizzard loses global esports director kim phan overwatch brigitte
Gaming

Blizzard suffers another blow with exit of global esports director Kim Phan

Blizzard suffered another blow with the departure of global esports director Kim Phan. Her exit comes after Overwatch League's founding commissioner Nate Nanzer left last month to join Epic Games.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers dancer job hrothgar race
Gaming

Here’s how to get early access to FFXIV: Shadowbringers

You can get early access to FFXIV: Shadowbringers by pre-ordering it, but simply purchasing it isn't enough to get you in. Here's how you can get early access to Shadowbringers, regardless of what platform you're on.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Guides
Gaming

Our guide to taking down the monsters in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne beta features three large monsters to hunt: Great Jagras, Banbaro, and Tigrex. Our hunting guide will help you learn the ins and outs of each of these foes.
Posted By Steven Petite
Cyberpunk 2077 romance NPC relationship heterosexual homosexual trans fluid identity CD Projekt Red
News

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature romance options beyond heterosexual relationships

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 will feature a gender-fluid character creator, and the game’s lead quest designer reveals that the romance options will be more diverse than The Witcher 3's.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Dell G5587 gaming laptop
Deals

The Dell G5587 Nvidia GTX 1060 gaming laptop just dropped to $799 at Walmart

Gone are the days when you had to spend a grand or more to get a great gaming laptop. PC makers like Dell are cranking out some excellent and affordable machines today like the Dell G5587, which is on sale right now for just $799.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Gaming

Grab the best games in the Steam Summer Sale before the store goes down again

The 2019 edition of the Steam Summer Sale has officially kicked off. Running into July, the Steam Summer Sale offers huge discounts on some of the PC's biggest games, including recent titles.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
youtube gaming creator etika dies at 29
Gaming

Missing YouTube gaming creator and Twitch streamer Etika confirmed dead at 29

The NYPD has confirmed that Desmond Amofah, better known as Etika, has died at 29. This news comes after the popular Nintendo-centric YouTube creator and Twitch streamer was hospitalized multiple times for previous threats of suicide.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Bungie Destiny 2 crunch development developers patch weapon
Gaming

Bungie delays an upcoming Destiny 2 patch to avoid overworking developers

In response to a question about a patch fix for one of Destiny 2's weapons, a Bungie developer shared that it was delayed due to an effort to preserve work-life balance for the team.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Microsoft’s Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game console

Microsoft is designing the successor to the Xbox One: Project Scarlett. Here is everything we know about the next-gen console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Vive Cosmos
Gaming

From controllers to the cameras, here's what we know about the HTC Vive Cosmos

The HTC Vive Cosmos headset is a premium VR device equipped with a modular design and ease-of-use when setting up. Here is everything we know about the headset, including its cameras and controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin