 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Splitgate 2 might have a little too much variety

By
Characters jump in Splitgate 2 art.
1047 Games

“Halo with portals” is a killer elevator pitch for a shooter. That’s part of what made Splitgate a breakout multiplayer hit a few years ago and why I’ve been eagerly anticipating this sequel since 1047 Games announced it was moving on from support for the first game. I was excited to go hands-on with Splitgate 2’s alpha a couple of weeks ahead of time and get a sense of what’s new. While the winning formula still works, the sequel is going all in on new modes that could dilute the series’ killer sales.

Right now, Splitgate 2 feels like it could be too ambitious for its own good. 1047 Games wants this to be a comprehensive live service title filled with variety, but that draws Splitgate 2 away from its elegant portal shooting play. While the basic 4v4 arena mode feels as good as ever, most of the other new modes I tried either shoehorned the portal system into a game mode where it doesn’t really fit or deemphasized the use of portals entirely. That threatens to take away the unique edge that made it a breakout hit in the first place and make it a tough sales pitch in a volatile live service market, even if its wealth of content is designed to address that very challenge.

Open Alpha Teaser Trailer | Splitgate 2

Variety for the sake of staying power

Before my hands on session, I asked 1047 Games CEO and co-founder Ian Proulx about Splitgate 2’s biggest improvements over its predecessor. He repeatedly referred to the idea that this sequel has more content variety to retain players long-term.

Recommended Videos

“With Splitgate, it was super fun and super simple, but it lacked that variety and staying power,” Proulx tells Digital Trends. “We actually had really strong short-term retention. But what we saw is that players would come in, play three or four weeks, and ask, ‘Now what?’ as they’ve experienced everything there is to experience …We’ve addressed that through a number of different angles.”

Related

There are now multiple factions players can choose from during games, each of which has about eight unique guns. There are more forms of progression, so players always have something to unlock or a new meta to learn. And there are lots of new modes, each of which will shake things up with each new round.

“We want randomness for the sake of variety, but not randomness for the sake of randomness,” Proulx says.

Looking through a portal in Splitgate 2.
1047 Games

Even from this early slice of Splitgate 2 I played, 1047 certainly succeeded at offering content variety. Every thirty minutes or so, I was shuffled to a new mode, each of which played a bit different than what I had experienced before. While that move might be better for player retention, I quickly became worried that Splitgate 2 was a jack of all trades but a master of none as these modes moved away from the core concept that made the series so special in the first place.

During my time with Splitgate 2, I played eight different modes. My favorite was the first one I played: a 4v4 Arena mode similar to what the first Splitgate offered. The maps for it felt tightly designed and emphasized portal use. It tapped into the energy that made classic Halo great. I enjoyed each subsequent mode I tried Splitgate 2 less and less.

Firecracker is another 4v4 mode that played like Valorant, with one team defending against a team trying to plant a bomb. Splitgate 2’s weighty Halo-inspired gunplay isn’t a good fit for this style of shooter mode so far. Splitball offers a 4v4 mode where players simply had to collect balls and place them in their own team’s goal. It’s a bit of a  gimmick, and one that feels disconnected from Splitgate 2’s core shooting and portal mechanics.

Things got bigger as I played the 8v8v8 multiteam modes that Splitgate 2 introduces to the series. These all took place on a large, icy map that’s bigger than anything 1047 has ever made. It’s a feat, but it’s where my opinion on Splitgate 2‘s new approach started to sour. The map felt way too big to sustain consistent action and didn’t have enough surfaces to place portals. It especially became a problem in Hotzone, a King of the Hill style mode, where there is only one central location to fight over. With very few opportunities to lay down portals around the point, I found myself a little bored by it.

Shooting in Splitgate 2.
1047 Games

Multiteam Team Deathmatch and Domination feel a bit better, but the lack of places to put the portal reared its head here too. I barely saw anyone use portals in a helpful way in any Multiteam mode. Maybe that’s because we were all new to the game, but I still felt like the thing that makes Spligate 2 special was being deemphasized for traditional gunplay. If I’m playing Splitgate 2 without using portals much, shouldn’t I just play Halo Infinite or The Master Chief Collection?

Ultimately, 1047’s quest to add variety to Splitgate 2 is a double-edged sword. It has more modes to play, so players can constantly have a reason to stick around, but the quality of each feels lower. The novelty of Chaos mode, which shakes things up through modifiers that greatly increase movement speed, or a Duos mode that changes up team structure, only does so much when I’m not latching onto the great hook I came for. I want Halo with portals when I jump into Splitgate; I just don’t need all this other stuff.

Proulx says 1047 Games wanted randomness for the sake of variety, but being random also means you aren’t always consistent. The most successful live service games find ways to deliver a consistently enjoyable experience that makes players want to stick around. Splitgate 2 is throwing so much at the wall in the hopes that something sticks for each player. It may resonate with people once they can spend more time with it, but my early hands-on time tells me that I’ll probably stick to the old modes I’m used to.

Splitgate 2 is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and you can formulate your own opinion on this sequel by checking out its Open Alpha starting today.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
A former Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese now reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Ninja Gaiden 2 Black reminds me just how much games have changed
Ryu faces a boss in Ninja Gaiden 2 Black.

I still vividly remember Ninja Gaiden 2’s launch in 2008 even though I never played it. It may be hard to imagine now, but back in the 2000s, Team Ninja’s hack-and-slash series was briefly on the Mount Rushmore of action games (depending on who you talked to). It was praised for its stylish hyperviolence and its extreme challenge, earning Team Ninja the kind of loyal following from action aficionados that FromSoftware would begin to amass as the 2010s rolled around. Its star quickly faded in 2012 after the divisive Ninja Gaiden 3, but I still remember the series as a pillar of the early Xbox age.

It was those decades of memories that buzzed around me as I downloaded Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, a surprise remake revealed and released during this week’s Xbox Developer Direct. After admiring the series from afar for such a long time, I’d finally get to see what made Ninja Gaiden such a foundation action series. Instead, I spent my first hour with it scratching my head. This is the game people made such a big fuss about?

Read more
5 games we want to see on the Nintendo Switch 2
Astrion holds his chin in Baldur's Gate 3.

Now that the Nintendo Switch 2 has had its formal reveal and will be arriving in 2025, we can finally shift our focus from all hardware leaks and rumors to the most important part of any console: the software. The Switch 2 was revealed with footage of Mario Kart 9 and details about its backwards compatibility, but that leaves a lot of room to hope and speculate for other games to fill the lineup of upcoming games. With a host of new features, as well as more power to keep up with games that wouldn't be possible on the Switch, a world of possibility has opened up for games we would love to play on the Switch 2. These are our top seven games that we would love to see hit Nintendo's latest console.
Crusader Kings 3

Hardcore strategy games have typically been a genre locked to PCs. While plenty of recent games have done an admiral job of adapting the complex controls and systems for controllers, the genre is clearly best played with a mouse in almost every example. The Switch 2's new Joy-cons may look like a larger version of the original, but they come with a simple yet brilliant feature that opens the doors for these types of experiences to sing. By holding the Joy-con on its side and placing it on a flat surface, you can use it as a mouse pointer. This would be the ideal way to play a game like Crusader Kings 3, which is built on being one of the most dynamic and deep simulations set in the Middle Ages. Being able to take your empire on the go and still be able to easily manage all the systems without fumbling over the controls would easily get us addicted all over again.
Baldur's Gate 3

Read more
Think Path of Exile 2 is too hard? Its devs want you to get good
A character blasting fire in Path of Exile 2.

Path of Exile 2 launched to much fanfare as fans of the first -- and players hungry for another Diablo-style experience -- flocked to the game. But players quickly discovered that it did not hold your hand. If you die, you're kicked from the game and lose some experience, plus any loot you haven't picked up yet. The RPG's latest patch will address a few pain points, but the developers say "the whole death actually mattering thing is important."

Director Jonathan Rogers says the game is high risk, high reward. He gave an interview with streamers Darth Microtransaction and GhazzyTV to discuss the patch. Give it a watch, if you'd like -- but be aware the video is four hours long.

Read more