Square Enix is expected to reveal more information about the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake at E3 2019, but it appears that the company will take the stage with another long-awaited game in its lineup.

Marvel and Square Enix announced a multi-game partnership in January 2017, starting with what was simply referred to as The Avengers Project. Silence followed, and even after the release of Avengers: Endgame, there were no updates on the game’s development from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal.

It now appears that Square Enix is teasing the presence of The Avengers game at E3 2019, through its announcements for its presentation at the annual video game event.

At first glance, the tweets look mundane. However, eagle-eyed gamers called out the colors of the paintings at either side of both announcements. One tweet had a pair of purple and orange paintings, while the other tweet had green and blue.

Perhaps it is no coincidence that these colors represent four of the six Infinity Stones, which was the central plot point of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, especially the last two Avengers movies. This begs the question of whether The Avengers Project will tie in with the MCU, especially with what happened to the Infinity Stones towards the end of Avengers: Endgame.

If Square Enix releases another announcement with red and yellow paintings on either side, that will complete all the colors of the Infinity Stones. At that point, it becomes hard to speculate against The Avengers Project showing up at E3 2019.

Of course, there is the chance that Square Enix decided to use these colors for no reason other than aesthetics. Marvel fans who have been waiting for information on The Avengers Project, at the very least, will not have to wait long to find out if the game will be at E3 2019, as the annual event kicks off in a couple of weeks.

In addition to the Final Fantasy VII Remake and The Avengers Project, other Square Enix projects that gamers want to see in the company’s return with its own press conference at E3 2019 include Nier 3, Nier: Automata for the Nintendo Switch, and Babylon’s Fall.

