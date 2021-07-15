  1. Gaming

Steam’s Switch-like portable console launches this December

By

Steam revealed a new portable console called the Steam Deck, which will be available to purchase this December. The Steam Deck is a handheld system that allows players to play their Steam games on the go. There will be multiple versions of the console available starting at $399 and players can currently reserve one in specific regions.

Steam's new handheld console, the Steam Deck.

The Steam Deck, which looks quite similar to the Nintendo Switch, is a way for players to carry around their Steam library wherever they go. The device features a custom APU that was created with AMD. The portable device will also have a dock for players to connect the system to a television set or other external displays.

Currently, reservations are available in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

