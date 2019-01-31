Digital Trends
Gaming

Steam users aren’t reacting well to Epic’s ‘Metro Exodus’ exclusivity deal

Steven Petite
By
most anticipated 2018 games metro exodus

Earlier this week, Epic Games and Deep Silver announced a deal to make Metro Exodus, the third game in the post-apocalyptic shooter series, a timed exclusive for the upstart Epic Games store on PC. As Exodus was just a couple weeks from launch and had been available for pre-order on Steam for many months, some Steam users aren’t too happy about that last-minute change. Now the most passionate of fans have started giving Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux negative reviews on Steam.

First spotted by PC Gamer, both games have received more than 2,000 Steam reviews this week, almost all of which are negative and have nothing to do with the quality of the games themselves. As Steam separates “recent reviews” from “all reviews” to help users make choices about games in their current states, the first thing you see is “Mostly Negative” in red. Scroll down to read the reasoning behind the reactions, and nearly all of the talk is about the Epic exclusivity deal.

steam users review bomb metro games over exodus epic exclusivity 2033 redux
Metro 2033 Redux Steam review trends

These are of course symbolic reviews, and don’t reflect the actual quality of either game. Overall, each game still holds a “Very Positive” rating on Steam. Many of the recent negative reviews came from users who have almost certainly given the games positive ratings in the past. Otherwise, why would they spend dozens of hours with a game they don’t like? Since “review bombing” has become a trend in recent years when fans are displeased, Steam has a feature that lets you exclude recent reviews from the average when it detects suspicious behavior.

While Metro Exodus publisher Deep Silver did pull the plug on the Steam release just a few weeks before launch, it should be noted that anyone who had already pre-ordered the game through Steam will get it as expected. And Metro Exodus will come to Steam after the one-year exclusivity deal with Epic has ended.

The ire hurled at Epic and Deep Silver over this Metro Exodus development is a bit perplexing. Downloading the Epic Games client takes a minute or two and it doesn’t appear that anything significant will be lost by playing the game through Epic rather than Steam. In fact, something will be gained: Ten extra bucks. Metro Exodus is $50 through the Epic Games store. It would’ve been 60 bucks on Steam.

Don't Miss

The 25 best GBA games ever made
nvidia rtx 20 series review 4
Computing

Nvidia’s new RTX graphics make for the fastest gaming laptops ever made

The arrival of RTX graphics for laptops will bring changes to gaming hardware. Most notably, higher framerates in your favorite games, and advanced features like ray tracing and DLSS. Best of all, these new graphics cards will result in…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Razer Blade Stealth gets glamorous with new Quartz Pink edition

Launching alongside a refreshed lineup of Quartz Pink accessories, the latest addition to the Razer family seeks to win over the hearts of anyone looking for a versatile and stylish laptop for gaming and work.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
asus rog phone fortnite
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ update adds mobile controller support and icy grenade weapon

Fortnite's latest content update has added controller support for the mobile versions of the game. The update also includes a new snowy weapon, as well as a fancy limited-time mode.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
tips tricks playstation 4 app thumb
Gaming

How to keep a PS4 in your pocket with the PlayStation Mobile app

Sony built the PlayStation 4 with smartphone and mobile integration in mind. Take a look at our guide for connecting your smartphone or tablet to a PS4, so you can browse profiles, trophies, and other content directly on your mobile device.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
destiny 2 curse of osiris review
Gaming

Exotic Masterwork Weapons are in 'Destiny 2.' Here's how to upgrade

Destiny 2's new Masterwork gear offers a number of special bonuses. Here is what you need to know about it, including how to find the gear in the game and even create it yourself.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
piranha plant reportedly corrupting smash save data piranhaangry
Gaming

Piranha Plant reportedly corrupting ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ save files

The new DLC fighter Piranha Plant is reportedly corrupting players' save data in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate if they used it in the All-Stars mode. The character was free for anyone who played the game before January 31.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Has it really been 17 years? The past, present, and future of the Xbox

From "DirectX Box" to "720," it's been a long, strange trip for Microsoft's Xbox gaming console. Here is what happened, from its odd beginnings to the rumored Scarlett console with streaming.
Posted By Rick Marshall
diablo 3 microtransactions patch iii beta wizard vs skeleton king 2
Gaming

Blizzard's dismal updates to 'Diablo 3' make 'Path of Exile' the better option

'Diablo 3' season 16, the 'Season of Grandeur,' is live. It attempts to shake up the stale meta-game with a minor tweak, but it falls far short of what fans of the franchise want. Better games like 'Path of Exile' are eating Blizzard's…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Best PS4 Games
Gaming

Most Sony studios reportedly shifting focus to PlayStation 5

A new report from industry analyst Daniel Ahmad claims that the majority of Sony's first-party studios have shifted their focus to the unannounced PlayStation 5 console. Sony will not attend E3 this year.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
super smash bros ultimate how to get piranha plant dlc piranhasmash
Gaming

Want the Piranha Plant in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'? Here's how to get it

The Piranha Plant character will arrive as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in February 2019. Here's how you can get the character for free using either a physical or digital version of the game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
most anticipated games of 2019 anthem everything we know
Gaming

Potential in-game store prices for ‘Anthem’ have players upset

A leaked image showing potential in-game store prices for Anthem items has players concerned, as it appears to indicate new armor sets could cost as much as $20. These prices are not final, Bioware said.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best gba games minish cap
Gaming

Relive Nintendo’s handheld golden age with the 25 best Game Boy Advance games

The Game Boy Advance was the swan song of the Game Boy era. It also happened to have a boatload of amazing games. We decided to countdown our 25 favorite GBA games from both first-party and third-party.
Posted By Steven Petite
foosball training kickstarter foosfit robotic tool
Emerging Tech

FoosFit foosball trainer gives you a robot opponent to hone your skills against

Created by a crack team of foosball enthusiasts, FoosFit is the robot foosball trainer that promises to give you an intelligent opponent to practice your moves against. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Spotify
Gaming

Get the most life out of your Xbox One controller with these tips

The Xbox One controller has fantastic battery life, but eventually your batteries will still die. To make it even better and ensure you never have to stop gaming, follow these tips.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin