Take on an evil witch queen and her army of mummies in upcoming ‘Strange Brigade’

Rebellion Developments is best known for its Sniper Elite series, which makes heavy use of X-ray “bullet cam” shots to illustrate just how you’re killing each Nazi you shoot. But the studio is branching out with a different kind of shooter — Strange Brigade — and you can enter its world of terrifying Egyptian monsters this August.

Strange Brigade is a third-person shooter playable with up to three friends that tasks a gang of 1930s adventurers with stopping the evil Witch Queen Seteki from unleashing an army of mummies on the world.

“For nearly 4,000 years, an unspeakable evil was buried — deliberately and methodically erased from ancient Egyptian history, the narrator of the game’s promotional trailer explains. “Legend speaks of a cruel and murderous dynasty, of dark gods of unimaginable barbarity. Disturbed from nameless tomb, Seteki the Witch Queen has risen again.”

The game wears its classic cinema influences on its sleeve, with fonts and visual design that look straight out of an old Universal monster movie. While the moment-to-moment action looks to build on Rebellion’s previous work, with combat against waves of undead creatures, you’ll also be able to make use of magical abilities to take out your targets. Throughout your journey, you’ll find puzzles to complete and special lost relics to find, similar to games like Tomb Raider or Uncharted.

Alongside the trailer, Rebellion also revealed the game’s collector’s edition. A price was not listed, but it will include a physical copy of the game in a steelbook case (excluding the PC version), along with a digital “Secret Service Weapons Pack,” a 64-page hardcover art book, and a buildable cardboard airship.

The Secret Service Weapons Pack is also available to those who pre-order the game, and it includes the Wilkers & White P19 pistol, as well as the Gehrig-Delgane S1 rifle and the Stoudenmire 960 submachine gun. A “Deluxe Edition” is also available for digital purchasers, and includes the season pass, which will give you access to additional missions, characters, and weapons.

If Strange Brigade is as polished as Sniper Elite 4, players are in for a good time. The game launches on August 28 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.