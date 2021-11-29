  1. Gaming

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next update includes final fighter adjustments

Otto Kratky
By

Three years out from its initial launch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will receive its final character adjustments in its next update. While it’s not clear when version 13.0.1 of the game is set to launch, players will finally have a solid, unchanging version of the game, which makes a world of difference for its competitive players.

The game’s last update, Version 13, included character adjustments and added its final DLC character, Sora, to its roster.

Ver. 13.0.1 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate is coming soon! This update includes the final fighter adjustments, meaning replay data from previous versions will be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -&gt; Replays -&gt; Replay Data -&gt; Convert to Video, before updating. pic.twitter.com/XokoArQa7N

&mdash; Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) November 29, 2021

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patches have always been a big deal for the game’s competitive players and fan base. With a number of nerfs and buffs doled out semiregularly, the game’s character tier list was in a constant state of flux. One character could be incredibly strong after being issued a buff, then weakened in another update, removing them from the game’s meta. Opinions on which characters in Ultimate are the strongest differ between each person, but professional player Esam currently lists Pikachu, Joker, and Palutena as some of the best.

However, it’s not clear how that list will change when the game’s next update arrives. A tweet from the Nintendo Versus account, which is run by Nintendo of America, only states that the game will include “final fighter adjustments” without actually providing details about those adjustments. Players will have to wait until the update goes live, which should be soon, according to the tweet, to see how their main characters fare.

Regardless of how the update goes, whether it nerfs or buffs characters, it will finally offer players a stable, unchanging build of the game to develop their characters around. For Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this could be the start of a renaissance where competitive players can develop characters to their furthest extent without the fear of changes coming in another update.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Cyber Monday Phone deals 2021: Huge deals begin

apple airpods pro ipad mini lg un7070 4k tv dell xps 13 samsung galaxy note 20 deals amazon best buy screen 1500x1000

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals 2021: Ready for you to buy

instant pot lux duo nova smart wifi vortex plus air fryer deals mothers day sale 2020

Cyber Monday laptop deals drop this popular Dell 2-in-1 to $600

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 sitting on a table.

Cyber Monday TV deals drop this 75-inch QLED TV to only $800

Hisense H8G Quantum

Best Cyber Monday monitor deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

LG 32UD99-W review hero

Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro 7 laptops discounted for Cyber Monday

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue: What’s the difference?

A family using Sling TV.

This $314 MacBook Air Cyber Monday deal is ideal for students

cheap macbook deals

Best Cyber Monday deals 2021: 200+ deals from $25

The best OLED laptops for 2021

dell xps 15 oled eight core processor snexbtzu

The cheapest Cyber Monday Instant Pot deal we’ve found is $60

instant pot lux duo nova smart wifi vortex plus air fryer deals mothers day sale 2020

This is our favorite Apple Watch Cyber Monday deal — ONLY $220!

Apple Watch SE

Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals 2021: The sales are open

black friday iphone deals bfcm2020 201027