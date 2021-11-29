Three years out from its initial launch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will receive its final character adjustments in its next update. While it’s not clear when version 13.0.1 of the game is set to launch, players will finally have a solid, unchanging version of the game, which makes a world of difference for its competitive players.

The game’s last update, Version 13, included character adjustments and added its final DLC character, Sora, to its roster.

Ver. 13.0.1 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate is coming soon! This update includes the final fighter adjustments, meaning replay data from previous versions will be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. pic.twitter.com/XokoArQa7N — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) November 29, 2021

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patches have always been a big deal for the game’s competitive players and fan base. With a number of nerfs and buffs doled out semiregularly, the game’s character tier list was in a constant state of flux. One character could be incredibly strong after being issued a buff, then weakened in another update, removing them from the game’s meta. Opinions on which characters in Ultimate are the strongest differ between each person, but professional player Esam currently lists Pikachu, Joker, and Palutena as some of the best.

However, it’s not clear how that list will change when the game’s next update arrives. A tweet from the Nintendo Versus account, which is run by Nintendo of America, only states that the game will include “final fighter adjustments” without actually providing details about those adjustments. Players will have to wait until the update goes live, which should be soon, according to the tweet, to see how their main characters fare.

Regardless of how the update goes, whether it nerfs or buffs characters, it will finally offer players a stable, unchanging build of the game to develop their characters around. For Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, this could be the start of a renaissance where competitive players can develop characters to their furthest extent without the fear of changes coming in another update.

