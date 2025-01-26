 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

I want the Nintendo Switch 2 to steal this one Wii U feature

By
A black and pink Switch 2 joy-con.
Nintendo

When Nintendo revealed the Switch 2, there was a tinge of disappointment in some corners of the internet over the fact that the console wasn’t a major departure from the original Switch. It is still a hybrid console that you slide in and out of a dock to play games on the go or via your TV, only with prettier graphics, a bigger screen, and new Joy-cons. However, Nintendo still has a gimmick up its sleeve, only it isn’t as in-your-face as it was with something like the Wii’s motion controls.

The Switch 2’s new Joy-cons aren’t just bigger and magnetic but also appear to have new mouse-like functionality. This opens up the doors for a ton of new games we want to see on the Switch 2 that could take advantage of that unique control scheme.

Recommended Videos

What I want most, though, is to see the return of a forgotten Wii U feature that never got the chance to show off its full potential: Miiverse.

Related

A whole new Miiverse

The Wii U had a lot of issues that contributed to its failure, most of which stemmed from its gamepad and name. Nintendo couldn’t quite communicate that this was a new system and not just a tablet accessory for the Wii, but also struggled to sell why gaming while looking between the screen in your hands and the TV would be fun.

Despite that, the system had just as strong a first-party support as any other Nintendo system. It was so good that almost every notable game from it eventually got ported to the Switch for a second chance on a popular platform. But one feature that the Wii U pioneered didn’t survive the transition to the original Switch.

Miiverse was a short-lived social network launched with the Wii U that allowed players to send messages, leave comments, and even post gameplay videos. That all was fairly standard even at the time, but it had one brilliant inclusion that took full advantage of the Wii U gamepad. Instead of just typing messages or comments, players could use their tablets to leave messages in the form of hand-drawn sketches.

A mii drawing in a book.
Nintendo

As small as the Wii U community was, seeing these hand-drawn messages appear in the Splatoon 2 hub or at the end of a Super Mario Maker 2 level gave the impression that we were all connecting in a more personal way. It wasn’t just an outlet for creativity, but sharing joy and communicating in a way that wasn’t as cold as text can be. A nice text comment on a Mario Maker level is great but seeing someone take the time to draw a funny moment from your level, regardless of artistic skill, is a more direct connection between two people. It’s like how handwriting a holiday card means just a little bit more than picking up a pre-written one from the store.

Miiverse was discontinued in 2017 and was never integrated into the original Switch. Without a way to replicate the tablet’s drawing feature, it made sense to leave it behind. The Switch 2 has no gamepad but gets around that limitation with one potentially brilliant feature added to its Joy-cons. The mouse functionality has the community’s imagination running wild with the different genres the Switch 2 will be able to support, new ways we might control familiar games, and what special new experiences Nintendo has in store utilizing the feature we won’t see coming. My first thought was how perfect it would be for a new version of the Miiverse to finally show off the potential of such a clever community tool.

A mouse may not be the ideal tool for professional artists, but the point of Miiverse was to include everybody. It was about giving players the freedom to engage with one another in a new way that breaks through the language barrier. On the Wii U, everyone had the tablet and the opportunity to communicate in a fun and low-commitment way. The same will hopefully be true for the Switch 2s’s Joy-cons. So long as you have the system, a flat surface to place the Joy-con on and some inspiration, almost everyone should be able to intuitively participate. And with the Switch 2 almost guaranteed to outperform the Wii U, the community will only be bigger.

Even if Nintendo doesn’t want to revive Miiverse, it could still implement the core of it within individual games in ways that make sense. Let us draw pictures to send to friends in a new Animal Crossing game and hang them on our walls, or have a handful of drawings pop up from other players who also recently completed a Mario stage as we slide down the flagpole. It could help players still feel like they’re part of the community even when playing single-player games.

In an era where so much communication is one-sided and asymmetrical, it is all too easy to disassociate and forget that there’s another person behind a comment. The human touch of seeing a drawing pop up could be a breath of fresh air that would set the Switch 2 apart without alienating or confusing players like the Wii U gamepad did.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Sim might come to PS5 and Switch 2
A screenshot of a plane in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Good morning and buckle up, folks: We're leaping onto the rumor mill today. As more and more news about the Nintendo Switch 2 emerges as its anticipated announcement approaches, a video game podcaster named NateTheHate has claimed that both Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 are coming to the Switch 2 and PlayStation 5. NateTheHate has been correct numerous times in the past regarding upcoming games, but we encourage you to take this news with the proper amount of skepticism. The idea of an Xbox title on the Switch 2 is somewhat far-fetched, especially since we still have no clear picture of the console's specs.

However, the Switch 2 might not need the onboard hardware to power titles like this. Xbox made an announcement in February 2024 to bring more of its games to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo, including Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded. The idea is that the Nintendo Switch 2 could work with cloud game streaming; by providing an interface, gamers could play titles through the cloud that the Switch would not be able to handle on its own. Considering the demanding specifications of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, streaming is the only practical answer for how Nintendo's portable console could handle the game.

Read more
Nintendo downplays CES’ convincing Nintendo Switch 2 leak
A Switch 2 mock-up sits in a Genki case.

Following CES 2025, where accessory-maker Genki showed off a mock-up model of the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo is now debunking recent leaks about its still unrevealed console.

Gamers have been glued to nearly every Nintendo Switch 2 rumor that has emerged in recent weeks (and there have been a lot of them), but the most recent was a supposed mockup of the console on the CES 2025 show floor. Until then, Nintendo had kept mum about the leaks, but now the company has broken its silence and issued a statement.

Read more
The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal needs these 3 things to succeed
A Nintendo Switch OLED and a 2019 Switch model side by side.

Nintendo is still eerily silent about its next console, but the clock is ticking. According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 will be unveiled within the next month and a half, by the end of this fiscal year. We don’t know exactly what form that will take yet, and rumors surrounding the device have been chaotic for over a year. While I don’t have any insider info or shocking leaks to share, all of this fervor around Switch 2 has me looking back at the eloquent reveal of the Nintendo Switch.

From its first teaser in October 2016, Nintendo handled the rollout of Switch masterfully. While Nintendo has since delisted the Switch’s debut trailer (it’s still available elsewhere on YouTube), it still stands as one of the best console reveals of all time. If Nintendo re-creates the three elements that made the Switch’s announcement so impactful, it’ll get its next-gen console started on the right foot.

Read more