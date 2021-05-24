Square Enix is reportedly partnering with Nioh developer Team Ninja to create a new Final Fantasy action game. The project is said to be called Final Fantasy Origin and is being developed by the members of Team Ninja that created the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT fighting game.

According to a report from Fanbyte, Final Fantasy Origin will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and PC, and will be officially revealed at E3 2021 during Square Enix’s showcase. It’s unclear when the game will be released, but rumors indicate that an alpha for Final Fantasy Origin is planned to launch this summer. The demo, reportedly called Stranger in Paradise, is in line with what Square Enix has done for Final Fantasy games in the past — as demos often launch ahead of games in the series. The leaked information showcases a logo for the game as well, giving further credence to its existence.

Rumors about Final Fantasy Origin first appeared on Reddit and ResetEra, and were corroborated by Fanbyte. The publication states that Final Fantasy Origin will play like a more approachable version of Nioh or the Souls games, with action at the forefront.

Team Ninja is known for developing fighting and action games such as the Dead or Alive series, as well as Ninja Gaiden. The studio picked up steam following the release of Nioh in 2017, Fire Emblem Warriors later that same year, and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order in 2019.

Final Fantasy Origin has not yet officially been revealed, so fans should be cautious with expectations going into E3. But given Team Ninja’s history with Final Fantasy, as well as its relationship with Square Enix, it’s certainly possible this game will come to fruition.

