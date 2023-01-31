 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Crew Motorfest brings a racing festival to Hawaii this year

Tomas Franzese
By

Ubisoft Ivory Tower has announced The Crew Motorfest, a new entry in its open-world racing series, and confirmed its plans to release the game later in 2023.

[NA] The Crew Motorfest: Teaser Trailer

The Crew Motorfest is an open-world racing game set on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu. Taking a lot of cues from the Forza Horizon series’ premise, Motorfest is centered around the titular festival, which serves as a hub for various races and other driving events and challenges. We only see a little bit of gameplay in the reveal trailer, so it will be interesting to see how this game stacks up against its open-world competitors like Need for Speed Unbound.

If you want to get the chance to play the game early, Ubisoft is holding various closed tests starting tomorrow, February 1. Players can sign up for an Insider Program to potentially get access to early PC builds of the game and provide feedback to the developers. Only 2,000 players will gain access to the first test.

A car drives down a Hawaiian road in The Crew Motorfest.

Motorfest’s predecessor, The Crew 2, WAS released in 2018 and received lots of post-launch support. Still, it’s nice to see Ubisoft move the series forward with a full-fledged sequel. The publisher is coming off a lackluster year that saw Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope underperform and Skull and Bones delayed yet again. Hopefully, Motorfest will be part of a stronger year for Ubisoft, as it also plans to release Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora over the next year. 

The Crew Motorfest will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Amazon Luna later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Warzone 2.0 Season 2: release date, features, and Resurgence mode
Players walking through map in Modern Warfare 2.
The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games: 2023 and beyond
Link on island in the sky in Tears of the Kingdom.
Every video game delay that has happened in 2023 so far
The pirates stand on the bow of a ship in Skull and Bones key art.
Shoulders of Giants brings mascot-era nostalgia to the roguelite genre
A frog stands on a robot's shoulders in Shoulders of Giants.
How to romance characters in Fire Emblem Engage
A character stands with her ring hero in Fire Emblem Engage.
How to eliminate enemies with no ranged weapons in Fortnite
Main character attacking with melee weapon.
Fire Emblem Engage gift guide: every character’s favorite gifts
nintendo switch five year cycle fire emblem engage characters
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 will finally fix its looting system
Characters shooting enemies in Warzone 2.0.
The best capture cards for 2023: Xbox, PlayStation, and PC
An Elgato 4K60 Pro capture card in a gaming rig.
Best Gaming PC Deals: Save on RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 PCs
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! makes the traditional Yakuza format even better
A samurai swipes a sword in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
The best upcoming PS5 games: 2023 and beyond
The best upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2023 and beyond
Minecraft Legends artwork featuring dozens of characters on a blue and red background.