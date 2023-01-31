The Crew Motorfest brings a racing festival to Hawaii this year

Ubisoft Ivory Tower has announced The Crew Motorfest, a new entry in its open-world racing series, and confirmed its plans to release the game later in 2023.

[NA] The Crew Motorfest: Teaser Trailer

The Crew Motorfest is an open-world racing game set on the Hawaiian island of O’ahu. Taking a lot of cues from the Forza Horizon series’ premise, Motorfest is centered around the titular festival, which serves as a hub for various races and other driving events and challenges. We only see a little bit of gameplay in the reveal trailer, so it will be interesting to see how this game stacks up against its open-world competitors like Need for Speed Unbound.

If you want to get the chance to play the game early, Ubisoft is holding various closed tests starting tomorrow, February 1. Players can sign up for an Insider Program to potentially get access to early PC builds of the game and provide feedback to the developers. Only 2,000 players will gain access to the first test.

Motorfest’s predecessor, The Crew 2, WAS released in 2018 and received lots of post-launch support. Still, it’s nice to see Ubisoft move the series forward with a full-fledged sequel. The publisher is coming off a lackluster year that saw Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope underperform and Skull and Bones delayed yet again. Hopefully, Motorfest will be part of a stronger year for Ubisoft, as it also plans to release Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora over the next year.

The Crew Motorfest will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Amazon Luna later this year.

