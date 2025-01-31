 Skip to main content
Today is the last chance to add MultiVersus before it disappears

By
Tom and Jerry, Stephen Universe, Superman, and Shaggy fight in MultiVersus.
WB

MultiVersus, the free-to-play fighter that included characters from a mind-boggling number of franchises, is once more shutting down — this time for good. Today is your last chance to add it to your library before it is delisted on May 30, but there’s a silver lining: the game is playable offline and can be redownloaded after that date. You just need to log into the game on the platform you want to keep it on between February 4 and May 30.

To say the title has faced troubles would be understating the situation. MultiVersus first launched in beta in July 2022 until June 2023, but was then taken offline for almost a year so it could be rebuilt from the ground up. Re-released in May 2024 in Unreal Engine 5, players saw definite improvements, but it wasn’t enough to keep it afloat.

The shutdown doesn’t come as a total surprise. In November 2024, Warner Bros. announced MultiVersus had significantly underperformed compared to expectations, but that it would continue to work on it.

Black Adam fights in MultiVersus.
WB Games

Starting today, players can no longer purchase premium currency or make real-money transactions in the game. Any existing premium currency (called Gleamium) can still be used until Season 5 officially ends on May 30. The development team released a statement to the community, expressing their gratitude for the support.

“Most importantly, we want to thank every player and person who has ever played or supported MultiVersus. All of us on the Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games teams have poured our heart and soul into this game. We will be forever grateful for the incredible support of the MultiVersus community throughout this journey.”

Fans can still download and play MultiVersus after the shutdown, but only in local multiplayer. It can make for a great party game, so claim your copy before it’s pulled from online stores entirely.

