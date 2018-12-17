Share

Destiny 2: Forsaken was recently updated with the Black Armory, a massive addition that adds new weapons to the game, new activities, as well as the “Scourge of the Past” raid. It’s supposed to be one of the hardest challenges you can face in the game thus far, but a two-person team has already managed to complete it.

The YouTube user “Chevy” and his squad-mate “Gladd” were able to beat the Scourge of the Past after about 15 hours of trial-and-error efforts, and their final successful attempt on the last boss is a masterclass in patience and strategy.

The two soar around the Insurrection Prime boss, firing a few shots at him before zipping off to the side on their Sparrow vehicles and taking out the weaker enemies spawning in. They both need to stay coordinated, with one located on either side of the boss in order to deal damage to him. It means the fight is effectively impossible with only one player, so they’re at the absolute minimum number feasibly able to kill the boss.

After dealing with the smaller enemies and stunning the Insurrection Prime, Gladd takes position with a rifle and begins chipping away at its health. He only gets a few seconds to shoot before the giant machine begins moving again, and they have to repeat the process.

With so many hours of testing under their belts already, the two players are almost on autopilot during the fight — they stun the boss almost perfectly every chance they get, and never find themselves in particular danger of death. When they do have some miscommunication and find their rhythm disrupted, they’re still able to regroup, and continue to whittle down its health as they’re hit with debuffs. After blasting it with a tank and firing a few more shots, Insurrection Prime goes down for good.

Destiny 2 is filled with quite a bit of endgame content for players to enjoy at this point, including the original Leviathan raid, as well as the Last Wish. With the Annual Pass, Bungie is aiming to release content on a more continuous basis to avoid the content-light periods that plagued the game in its first year. It’s available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.