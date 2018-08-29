Digital Trends
The ‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ Annual Pass shows Bungie isn’t messing around

Gabe Gurwin
By

Destiny 2: Forsakenthe first major expansion to the 2017 multiplayer shooter — is out next week, but the launch doesn’t represent the end of new content for the game. With the Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass, Bungie will be continuously releasing new content through next summer, and it should help to keep the game feeling fresh for dedicated players.

Load up Destiny 2 right now and you’ll be able to check out the new Heroic difficulty story missions, enjoy an increase in your vault storage space, and examine changes to milestones and challenges, and updates to the sandbox. On September 1, all players will be able to preview the Gambit multiplayer mode, which combines elements of competitive and cooperative play together for the first time ever.

Forsaken‘s new raid, “Last Wish,” will follow on September 14 for those who bought the expansion, and all players will gain access to the Iron Banner and the new map “The Convergence” on September 18, as well as the “Breakthrough” mode on September 25.

Beginning in December, those who purchase the Annual Pass will get access to content unavailable to other players. This includes access to the new Black Armory area, as well as new exotic and legendary gear, and a new raid lair. Next spring, the “Joker’s Wild” Annual Pass update will include a new version of Gambit, new gear, new challenges, and a new open-world activity. The Annual Pass content will conclude at some point next summer with the “Penumbra” update, which will include new open-world content, a new raid lair, and new gear.

Free updates won’t be eliminated as part of the Annual Pass program. Alongside the paid content, all players will get access to new weapons and multiplayer content, as well as the Iron Banner and seasonal ranks. If Forsaken is the last thing you want to spend money on in Destiny 2, you’ll still have plenty to play.

Destiny 2: Forsaken is out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4. The Annual Pass is available separately for $35, and a bundle containing both the expansion and the pass is available for $70. As the expansion costs $40 on its own, you can save a few bucks this way.

