 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Trading digital Pokémon TCG Pocket cards is a risky but lucrative business

By
Starting a trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

After Pokémon TCG Pocket released its controversial trading feature, an odd sort of “black market” has arisen around some of the rarer cards. Some players have started to sell the digital cards on eBay, charging anywhere from $5 to $10 per card. Yes, it’s a definite violation of the games’ terms and conditions, but the real-money trades are difficult to prove and present little financial risk to the seller  — but don’t think it’s an easy to line your pockets.

The initial release of the trading mechanic was met with backlash from players. Developer Creatures, Inc promised changes to the way the system works, but provided few details regarding how or when those changes would take place — and while there are restrictions on how trading works, those restrictions haven’t stopped players from finding workarounds.

Recommended Videos

A quick eBay search for “Pokémon TCG Pocket” reveals thousands of listings for everything from entire accounts to real-world representations of the cards. Other sellers have listed specific rare cards like Gyarados ex, requesting only that buyers have the necessary trade stamina and 500 trade tokens needed to complete the transaction.

Pokémon TCG Pocket: Space-Time Smackdown | Coming Soon!

“Once your payment is successfully processed, you will be contacted for us to exchange our Friend ID,” the listing reads. It guarantees delivery within 12 hours of purchase. So far, alternate art and Pokémon ex cards are the most in-demand, but the actions haven’t gone unnoticed.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Creatures, Inc released a statement in-game that says, “We are aware that some players have engaged in data tampering, real money trading, and other behaviors that violate the Terms of Use. If we confirm that a player has engaged in behavior that violates the Terms of Use, we will arn them, suspend their account, or take other action.” The warning covers a wide range of violations, so it isn’t completely clear what the company is referencing — but it is clear that participating in this underground black market comes with its share of risks.

Trade-specific currencies like Trade Tokens were intended to curb exploitation of in-game systems, but all it has done is left a bad taste in player’s mouths. Some fans have suggested opening up the trading system so players can search for specific cards they want to trade for and doing away with the requirement that both players be friends.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket just got its first major update
Pokemon TCG Pocket cards from right to left: Serperior, Aerodactyl ex, Celebi ex, Vaporean, Mew ex.

You might have opened up Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket this morning to find a new option for booster packs. If not, that sentence probably has you scrambling for your phone. That's right: the Mythical Island booster pack is finally here, and they are apparently all Mew-themed.

We knew the update was coming, but players aren't patient. The new booster set contains 86 cards -- 68 new ones, plus 18 rare versions -- and you'll also get a set of 12 free hourglasses as a gift from the development team.

Read more
Project K is an upcoming League of Legends TCG and it looks like fun
Key art for Arcane's Ambessa in League of Legends.

Last week, Riot Games revealed the existence of Project K, its real-world trading card game. The timing is perfect for riding the momentum created by Arcane season 2, the ongoing popularity of League of Legends, and the general TCG zeitgeist. Now, the developers have explained how to actually play the game, and unsurprisingly, it takes elements from all of your favorite TCGs. One big detail to note from the start: This is so much more than Legends of Runeterra.

Riot Games' Dave Guskin shared a post on X detailing all of the rules and regulations. The goal is to capture different battlefield cards, where each captured battlefield earns one point and each turn maintaining control of the battlefield garners another point. The first player to eight points wins, and as many as four people can play in one game.

Read more
The Game Awards 2024: Here’s the complete list of winners
Key art for The Game Awards 2024.

To cap off 2024, The Game Awards saw some of the year's biggest and best games -- like Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Black Myth: Wukong -- fight for Game of the Year and several other prestigious awards. Astro Bot ended up being the game that came away with that top honor. That was far from the only award of the night, though. To help you keep track of all the winners of The Game Awards 2024, we created this list. Check it out to see if your favorite game of 2024 won an award!

The Game Awards 2024: Official 4K Livestream -Thursday, December 12 (7:30p ET/4:30p PT/12:30a GMT)
Game of the Year

Read more