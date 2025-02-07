Trading digital Pokémon TCG Pocket cards is a risky but lucrative business

After Pokémon TCG Pocket released its controversial trading feature, an odd sort of “black market” has arisen around some of the rarer cards. Some players have started to sell the digital cards on eBay, charging anywhere from $5 to $10 per card. Yes, it’s a definite violation of the games’ terms and conditions, but the real-money trades are difficult to prove and present little financial risk to the seller — but don’t think it’s an easy to line your pockets.

The initial release of the trading mechanic was met with backlash from players. Developer Creatures, Inc promised changes to the way the system works, but provided few details regarding how or when those changes would take place — and while there are restrictions on how trading works, those restrictions haven’t stopped players from finding workarounds.

A quick eBay search for “Pokémon TCG Pocket” reveals thousands of listings for everything from entire accounts to real-world representations of the cards. Other sellers have listed specific rare cards like Gyarados ex, requesting only that buyers have the necessary trade stamina and 500 trade tokens needed to complete the transaction.

“Once your payment is successfully processed, you will be contacted for us to exchange our Friend ID,” the listing reads. It guarantees delivery within 12 hours of purchase. So far, alternate art and Pokémon ex cards are the most in-demand, but the actions haven’t gone unnoticed.

Creatures, Inc released a statement in-game that says, “We are aware that some players have engaged in data tampering, real money trading, and other behaviors that violate the Terms of Use. If we confirm that a player has engaged in behavior that violates the Terms of Use, we will arn them, suspend their account, or take other action.” The warning covers a wide range of violations, so it isn’t completely clear what the company is referencing — but it is clear that participating in this underground black market comes with its share of risks.

Trade-specific currencies like Trade Tokens were intended to curb exploitation of in-game systems, but all it has done is left a bad taste in player’s mouths. Some fans have suggested opening up the trading system so players can search for specific cards they want to trade for and doing away with the requirement that both players be friends.